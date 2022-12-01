Read full article on original website
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside
Facebook user Jessica Gerson-Neeves pleaded with Vitamix for three empty boxes, one for each of her cats. The blender company was happy to send some over.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Bob Iger Met With Applause From Guests During a Recent Disney Park Visit
By now it is no secret that Disney fans are thrilled to have Bob Iger back as CEO of the company (following the abrupt ousting of former CEO Bob Chapek just prior to Thanksgiving.) While Iger’s initial meeting with Disney Cast Members and employees largely revealed that the “boomerang” CEO...
5 Ways to Celebrate Walt Disney’s Birthday at the Disney Parks
Today marks what would have been Walt Disney’s 121st birthday, so here are five ways you can celebrate his impact on your next visit to the Disney Parks!. First, you can taste one of Walt’s most beloved meals for yourself! His signature favorite chili recipe is a featured item at Disneyland’s Carnation Cafe, and you can even find it offered on a few of the Walt Disney World Resort Hotel menus as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration.
Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room
The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
The 8 Disney Resorts You Must Visit During The Holidays
There’s no place like Walt Disney World during the Holidays. Yuletide snacks, giant Christmas trees, life-size gingerbread houses, and Disney characters in festive attire are all things that make a Disney vacation in November and December extra magical. There’s also Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to enjoy, bringing Holiday cheer and limited-time festivities to Magic Kingdom Park. The other Disney Parks come alive with Christmas magic, too; the International Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT theme park, Sunset Season’s Greetings in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Merry Menagerie in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We can’t forget the seasonal offerings in Disney Springs either, including a snoap fall in Town Center.
Disney Character Mirabel Madrigal from ‘Encanto’ Appears in Fantasmic!
New photos have surfaced online confirming that Disney has added Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto (2021) to nighttime performances of Fantasmic! at this Disney Park. Last night, Mirabel apparently appeared in a scene of the fan-favorite show!. Since Fantasmic’s debut at Disney Parks back in the 1990s, both Disneyland and Walt...
A Transformation is Coming to This Disney Resort
The Walt Disney Company is well known for progression, where Parks, lands, and Resorts are reimagined to bring new adventures and experiences to Guests. The recent Disney D23 Expo confirmed several new additions and developments that will arrive in the Disneyland Paris Resort over the coming years. The Disney Resort celebrated its 30th anniversary this year; celebrations are in progress, and Guests will be able to experience them through September 30, 2023.
The First Night of This Walt Disney World Special Event Has Already Sold Out
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, each Disney Park has a world of excitement to offer Guests. But when it comes to special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s even more to experience.
Let Every Day be National Cookie Day With These Cookies in Walt Disney World
Did you know that today, December 4, is National Cookie Day? The sweet treat came to America in the 1620’s, through the Dutch from New Amsterdam. Many different types of cookies are enjoyed throughout the world, including ingredients such as chocolate chips, dried fruit, and nuts. Cookies can be served chewy or crumbly and come in many different flavors, including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and shortbread, to name but a few.
PHOTOS: Inside China’s Abandoned Copycat Disney Park
Recently, we covered a conspiracy theory that Singapore built a Disney-style Castle with the intention of attracting the Walt Disney Company for a licensing deal. Now, new photos have surfaced of a true “copycat” Disney Park abandoned in China’s Chenzhuang Village, whose Castle is the only reminder it ever existed at all.
Disney Extends Seasonal Overlay Dates at Haunted Mansion Holiday
Good news for fans of the Haunted Mansion Holiday: according to the Disney website, the seasonal overlay featuring characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) will remain at the classic attraction for at least another week!. Since 2001, Walt Disney Imagineering has been allowing Guests to venture...
The Secret to Becoming a Galactic Hero on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
Are you ready to obtain a perfect score? Every Guest of the Walt Disney World Resort will have a favorite attraction. Are you a thrill seeker and prefer to ride attractions such as Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Guardian’s of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Do you prefer the classic Disney attractions such as Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world”? Are simulated rides, including Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around The World, and Star Tours The Adventure Continues, more your thing? Or do you enjoy the interactive experiences that Tomorrowland Speedway, Toy Story Mania, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin offer?
Disney Dating App ‘Meet Upon Main’ Matches Fans With Park-Buddies and More
Meet Upon Main, the newest dating app for Disney-loving singles will pair Guests together for a special date or a platonic parter for a visit to the Disney Parks. Tired of solo Disney days when your family and friends tap out after hearing When You Wish Upon a Star one too many times? Then Meet Upon Main is “where your magic begins!”
Disney Debuts New Trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3’
Disney’s D23 recently treated Marvel fans to a trailer of epic proportions when they released a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 at Brazil Comic Con. The film will revisit the galactic crew of unlikely heroes who save the universe through the powers of friendship and dance-offs.
