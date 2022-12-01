Today marks what would have been Walt Disney’s 121st birthday, so here are five ways you can celebrate his impact on your next visit to the Disney Parks!. First, you can taste one of Walt’s most beloved meals for yourself! His signature favorite chili recipe is a featured item at Disneyland’s Carnation Cafe, and you can even find it offered on a few of the Walt Disney World Resort Hotel menus as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration.

