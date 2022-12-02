Read full article on original website
Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever
I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
MNDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest Returns For A 3rd Year! Submit Your Entries Today
It's back by popular demand and promising to be more fun than before! The Minnesota Department of Transportation has brought back their Name A Snowplow for a third consecutive year and they're soliciting entries on their website. Similar to the last two years, MNDOT is looking to add creative names...
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior
Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Ford Drivers: Recall Details For Escape + Bronco Models
Minnesota and Wisconsin drivers love their Fords, with a recent ranking placing the manufacturer in first or second place for each state. That's why Northlanders will want to be alert to the recent recall details released by Ford Motor Company and their popular Bronco and Escape models,. According to details...
National Weather Service Releases Early December Outlook
Everyone's favorite time of the year is here! Yup, winter is here and while we are all tough in the Twin Ports when it comes to winter weather, it's never fun when we get our first major cold snap. It looks like we have one on the way. We have...
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
200 Minnesota Anglers Saved From Floating Away On Sheet Of Ice
No ice is 100% safe ice. And unfortunately, sometimes that ice can break free and float away with you on it. That's what happened on Upper Red Lake in Northern Minnesota on Monday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:34 am from people who were ice...
Federal Court Allows Enbridge To Continue To Cross Wisconsin Reservation Land, Must Come Up With Emergency Plan
A Federal judge has ruled that Enbridge can continue to operate its Line 5 Pipeline across American Indian tribal land in Wisconsin until it can reroute it. However, the energy company and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa must work together to "come up with an emergency plan" in regards to the potential for future pipeline spills.
Wild Beat Stars 6-5 In Shootout After Blowing 4-Goal Lead
DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period. Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its...
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior
A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Here’s When 2023 Minnesota State Fair Tickets Go On Sale
It may only be November but the Minnesota State Fair will be here before you know it! It may seem early to be talking about it but we need all that we can to get us through yet another cold Minnesota winter, right?. The Minnesota State Fair was a massive...
AAA ‘Tow To Go’ Available This Holiday For Tipsy Wisconsin Drivers
For some people, the holidays are filled with food, friends, and alcohol. Hopefully, if you are going to go out somewhere and drink you have a designated driver or got a ride, but if you drove yourself and then find yourself unable to drive and get home safely this FREE program from AAA is literally a lifesaver.
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Minnesota?
If you are a crime show junkie like me, you've definitely seen Criminal Minds. The long-running CBS show follows a group of elite FBI profilers who take down the worst of the worst. The show is returning to streaming services this month so I thought I would take a walk down memory lane.
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say ‘Get Your Trees Now’
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
St. Louis County Debuts New Custom-Designed Snowplows
Snowplows are a big thing in the Northland for very obvious reasons. So when a public works department gets new, updated snow removal equipment it's a pretty big deal. That's why the St. Louis County Public Works department was excited to debut the ten new snowplows they're adding to the fleet this year.
