Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Chris Jericho’s Son Reveals When He Believes His Father Will Retire
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has been wrestling for more than three decades now, and he still continues to go hard at the age of 52. Speaking to Jim Varsallone, Chris Jericho’s son, Ash Irvine, looked back at the career his father has had and commented on when he thinks he’ll eventually consider retiring from the business he’s dedicated much of his life to. Ash said,
Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
Dustin Rhodes To Announce His Retirement In 2023, More News
According to a tweet from the Premier Streaming Network, Dustin Rhodes will be retiring from in-ring competition next year. During a recent set of the Blizzard Brawl TV tapings, the AEW wrestler and producer announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes began his career in 1988, wrestling for more than 30 years.
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
The Ratings For This Week’s Episodes Of Impact Wrestling & NJPW On AXS TV Are In
The ratings for this week’s episodes of Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV are in. Impact Wrestling bought in 74,000 viewers, with a 0.02 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. These numbers are up from the Thanksgiving episode which brought in 65,000 viewers, and a 0.01 demo rating.
Results From WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma defeated Xia Li. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim...
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn Says “Hell Yes” To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is more than open to the idea of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Severn, an established MMA fighter, joined the WWF in 1997 while part of the National Wrestling Alliance and remained with the promotion until 1999. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Severn said...
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
Injury Update On Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is working hard to make his WWE return. As previously noted, Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. The latest update comes from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as Meltzer’s report states Rhodes’ recovery is going “well” and...
Matt Hardy Reveals What The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy & Vince McMahon Was Like
During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on the working relationship between his brother Jeff and Vince McMahon. According to Matt, Vince “liked Jeff a lot” and he believes it was due to his rock star complex....
The Rock Making An Appearance At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which marked his last title defense. The belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to WrestleMania 39, where his rumored opponent has been The Rock, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at Mania.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/2/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of AEW Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against QT Marshall in a lumberjack match. Saraya sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. Swerve in our Glory speak. Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. Private...
