Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
AEW’s big problem: The Elite pushed CM Punk out, and they can’t draw a dime
The Elite won the backstage war with former AEW world champ CM Punk. The bad news for AEW: they’re losing, big time, in the ratings war. This week’s “Dynamite” drew an average of 870,000 viewers, the three-week average is at 856,000, and the longer-term trends have the show below the million mark, a psychological barrier that has been there for the company since its launch in 2019.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results (12/2/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on December 2, 2022. If you missed the previous episode of Monday Night Raw on November 28th, results can be found here. SmackDown opens tonight with its usual pyro and we are live from Buffalo, NY! Sami Zayn’s music...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former NFL Star Attends Recent Set Of WWE Tryouts
Earlier this week, WWE held a tryout session at IMG Academy in Florida. One of the names in attendance at the tryout was former NFL player Scooby Wright. TMZ.com is reporting that the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker was one of 30+ people who participated in the tryouts. There were said to have been 17 former college football players who were also in attendance.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry Lawler Rescued By MLB Player At Local Indie Show
Former Major League baseball player Todd Frazier shared a post on Instagram where he helped Jerry Lawler during the Stand Alone Wrestling event last night in Toms River, New Jersey. Frazier came to Lawler’s aid when Lawler faced Rik Ratchet, with Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzo interfering and trying to attack Lawler during the match. You can view some clips from the event that Frazier posted on Instagram below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma defeated Xia Li. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Hypes FTR vs. The Acclaimed On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill News, More
FTR will be getting a shot at the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week on AEW Dynamite. FTR’s Cash Wheeler took to Twitter over the weekend to hype the bout. He wrote,. “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX has 2,682 tickets out. ROH Final Battle on December 10th in Arlington, TX has 1,852 tickets out. AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Comments On Telling Davey Boy Smith To Go To Rehab Or Be Fired, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on giving the British Bulldog an ultimatum to go to rehab or be fired from WWE, Davey Boy’s final match in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
tjrwrestling.net
Juice Robinson Signs With AEW, Getting Title Match At ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW and he’s already getting a shot at one of the Ring of Honor titles. During the AEW Rampage broadcast on December 2nd, it was mentioned by AEW’s lead announcer Excalibur that Juice Robinson had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. As of this writing, AEW has not posted one of their customary “Juice Robinson Is All Elite” graphics on social media.
ewrestlingnews.com
More On WWE’s Return To India Next Month
As we reported last month here on eWn, WWE has plans to return to India in January. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company will be holding a live event in the country on January 18th. This is expected to be a SmackDown-branded house show. WWE previously ran an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Survivor Series Notes: Attendance, PPV Buys, And Google Interest
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance, pay-per-view buys, and interest on Google. WWE had an announced attendance of 15,609. The total number of tickets handed out were 13,068 with 12,600 being paid. The gate was over...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming Her First Movie In Boston
Sasha Banks has wrapped up filming her first movie in The Boss’ hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Last month, it was reported that Banks was filming a movie, but her role in the project remains unclear. On Twitter, Banks announced that she has finished filming but there is no word...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Files New Trademark For Hat Trick
On November 30, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘Hat Trick’ for entertainment purposes. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Godwinns & The Tonga Kid Added To WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon took to Twitter over the weekend to announce several new names for their 2023 convention, which takes place in April 2023 during WrestleMania weekend. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas Godwin) and The Tonga Kid join Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as confirmed names for the convention so far.
Comments / 0