New federal identification requirements now take effect. Sacramento – Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. These updated figures come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced today that it is extending the federal REAL ID enforcement date by two more years, with the requirements now taking effect on May 7, 2025.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO