Number of Californians with a REAL ID Grows as DHS Extends Enforcement Date

New federal identification requirements now take effect. Sacramento – Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. These updated figures come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced today that it is extending the federal REAL ID enforcement date by two more years, with the requirements now taking effect on May 7, 2025.
2023/24 Notice of Funds Available

Grant Notice of Funds Available (NOFA): 2023 CalVCB Trauma Recovery Center. The California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) provides reimbursement to eligible victims of crime for many crime-related expenses. CalVCB funding comes from restitution paid by criminal offenders through fines, orders and penalty assessments, and federal grant funds. Government Code sections 13963.1 and 13963.2 mandate that CalVCB administer a program to evaluate applications and award grants to Trauma Recovery Centers (TRC) in California to provide services to victims of crime.
DWC Opens Registration for 30th Annual Educational Conference

The California Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is pleased to announce that registration for its 30th annual educational conference is now open. The conference will take place in person March 9-10, 2023 at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel and March 23-24, 2023 at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott.
