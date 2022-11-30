Read full article on original website
Number of Californians with a REAL ID Grows as DHS Extends Enforcement Date
New federal identification requirements now take effect. Sacramento – Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. These updated figures come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced today that it is extending the federal REAL ID enforcement date by two more years, with the requirements now taking effect on May 7, 2025.
Governor Newsom Unveils Price Gouging Penalty on Big Oil’s Excessive Profits to Protect Californians from Being Ripped Off
SACRAMENTO – Following unexplained gas price hikes that led to record profits for Big Oil, Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) today unveiled a proposed price gouging penalty on oil companies’ excess profits to deter excessive price increases and keep money in Californians’ pockets. The...
2023/24 Notice of Funds Available
Grant Notice of Funds Available (NOFA): 2023 CalVCB Trauma Recovery Center. The California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) provides reimbursement to eligible victims of crime for many crime-related expenses. CalVCB funding comes from restitution paid by criminal offenders through fines, orders and penalty assessments, and federal grant funds. Government Code sections 13963.1 and 13963.2 mandate that CalVCB administer a program to evaluate applications and award grants to Trauma Recovery Centers (TRC) in California to provide services to victims of crime.
California Energy Commission to Honor Winners of the 2022 Clean Energy Hall of Fame Awards
SACRAMENTO – The California Energy Commission invites you to a special event celebrating the winners of this year’s Clean Energy Hall of Fame Awards. These courageous leaders will be recognized at an in-person ceremony Dec. 8 at the California Natural Resources Agency Auditorium and remotely via Zoom. WHAT:
CPUC Reminds Californians of New 369 Area Code Coming to 707 Region
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) reminds Californians that the new 369 area code will be added as an overlay to the existing 707 area code region starting February 1, 2023. With new telephone numbers in the 707 area code region in high demand, the CPUC in June 2022 approved...
DWC Opens Registration for 30th Annual Educational Conference
The California Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is pleased to announce that registration for its 30th annual educational conference is now open. The conference will take place in person March 9-10, 2023 at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel and March 23-24, 2023 at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott.
