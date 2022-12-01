Read full article on original website
Tanya Archie
2d ago
I said it before and I'll say it again. it's time for Dixon Bryant and Thorton to leave. you can see the green eyed trolls picked sides. the apology is not sincere. Mia is classless and she didn't bring anything to the show. now let's be clear. I'm not crazy about Wendy, but I have a new respect for her on how she handled that situation.
Reply(1)
4
Celeste Cummings
1d ago
Mia is totally to blame as weak Peter should have called Wendy to the side about his beef with her but I say that Mia is to blame is because after Peter told her that she went straight to the table to get at Wendy which is the match that started the flame
Reply(1)
2
Rose78
1d ago
I agree Giselle has not had a story line since she started. Robin is such a follower and Mia is fake and plastic.
Reply
3
Comments / 7