This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.

3 DAYS AGO