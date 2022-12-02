Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
Sections of I-435 in Kansas City to close for repairs Tuesday
Road work is expected to significantly impact traffic along parts of I-470, I-49, I-435, and U.S. 71 in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
Sickness hits Kansas City leaving some medications in short supply
Kansas City is dealing with increased cases of the flu and RSV, leaving Tamiflu and Amoxicillin in short supply in the metro, across the country.
Things to do in the Kansas City area this weekend Dec. 2-4
December is here, and that means holiday fun has taken over the calendar. Here are just some events scheduled in Kansas City this weekend.
kcur.org
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KMBC.com
Thousands expected for Mecum Car Auction at Bartle Hall this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you love classic cars, this weekend downtown Kansas City is the place to be. This is the 29th year for the Mecum Car Auction. "It really gives us something fun for baby boomers, as well as my generation," said Jacob Wilson, collector car seller.
plattecountylandmark.com
‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’
Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Blue Springs neighborhood light...
Widow of Kansas City musician sues feds for neglect, COVID pandemic
The widow of a Kansas City-area musician has filed a lawsuit, accusing the National Institutes of Health of playing a role in her husband's death.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Comments / 1