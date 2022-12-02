ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday

The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Thousands expected for Mecum Car Auction at Bartle Hall this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you love classic cars, this weekend downtown Kansas City is the place to be. This is the 29th year for the Mecum Car Auction. "It really gives us something fun for baby boomers, as well as my generation," said Jacob Wilson, collector car seller.
‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’

Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Blue Springs neighborhood light...
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.

