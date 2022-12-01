Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
It's official: Melbourne has been named the friendliest city in the world
Melbourne has had an impressive 2022. One of its neighbourhoods was named the coolest in Australia. It was then awarded the title of the most LQBTQIA+-friendly city in Australia (and the fourth worldwide). And a Melbourne barista was even crowned the champion of the World Barista Competition. And now, Melbourne has been named the world's friendliest city.
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus
Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Time Out Global
The Big Design Market
The Big Design Market returns to Melbourne for three big days of shopping this December, with over 270 stallholders selling ceramics, jewellery, homewares, clothing, limited-edition art prints, stationery and more. After a three-year hiatus, this market is set to be its biggest yet, with food and wine experiences, art installations...
Comments / 0