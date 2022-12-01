Read full article on original website
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction update
On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
North Split project expected to be complete in April 2023, according to INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS — The end is in sight, according to INDOT. All work on the North Split project, which has been under construction since the winter of 2020, is expected to be finished by the end of April 2023. According to INDOT, the reopenings will be in phases, not all...
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
shelbycountypost.com
Public hearing to be held Dec. 15 for proposed S.R. 244 roadway rehabilitation
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public hearing will be held Thursday, December 15, for the proposed S.R. 244 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. This project location crosses through Rush and Shelby Counties. The hearing will be held at Waldron Junior/Senior High School (102 East St., Waldron, IN 46182). The presentation...
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
korncountry.com
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
readthereporter.com
Cicero parade packs the streets
It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Fire makes five promotions
Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
Indiana garbage truck rams into overpass, explodes in fiery blast
A dramatic video captures a garbage truck slamming into a bridge and exploding in Indianapolis, Indiana.
