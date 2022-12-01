ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

WTHR

Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
COLUMBUS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction update

On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
CLOVERDALE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
FISHERS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Public hearing to be held Dec. 15 for proposed S.R. 244 roadway rehabilitation

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public hearing will be held Thursday, December 15, for the proposed S.R. 244 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. This project location crosses through Rush and Shelby Counties. The hearing will be held at Waldron Junior/Senior High School (102 East St., Waldron, IN 46182). The presentation...
WALDRON, IN
korncountry.com

Two arrested after police chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
readthereporter.com

Cicero parade packs the streets

It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Fire makes five promotions

Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

