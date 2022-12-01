The University of Wisconsin volleyball team found itself in something of a tussle in the third set after dominating the first two sets Saturday night against TCU. The top-seeded Badgers were hanging onto a 19-16 lead against a Horned Frogs team that was battling to keep alive its season. With junior Caroline Crawford back to serve, UW coach Kelly Sheffield turned to his bench and called on senior Joslyn Boyer to sub in for her.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO