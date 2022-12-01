Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
big10central.com
Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class
The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
big10central.com
Monona Grove grad McKenna Warnock shines in area return against Wisconsin
Playing in her hometown wasn’t something McKenna Warnock got the chance to experience last season with the Iowa women’s basketball team. The 2019 Monona Grove grad was sidelined due to injury in the Hawkeyes’ trip to the Kohl Center. The former Silver Eagles star made the most of her final game in Madison on Sunday as the 6-foot-1 wing scored 13 points in 10th-ranked Iowa’s 102-71 win over the Badgers.
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's hockey's shot at sweep of No. 5 Michigan ends late
The dangerous short-handed chances that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team allowed in the first two periods Saturday finally caught up to it in the third. And while the Badgers ended a series against No. 5 Michigan with a split at the Kohl Center, there was more there for the taking.
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball rolls past TCU into NCAA Tourney third round
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team found itself in something of a tussle in the third set after dominating the first two sets Saturday night against TCU. The top-seeded Badgers were hanging onto a 19-16 lead against a Horned Frogs team that was battling to keep alive its season. With junior Caroline Crawford back to serve, UW coach Kelly Sheffield turned to his bench and called on senior Joslyn Boyer to sub in for her.
big10central.com
Wisconsin’s narrow win over bitter rival offers a ‘learning experience’
Badgers coach Greg Gard believes the overtime victory over Marquette shows progress and is part of a key stretch. TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Terrapins to prepare you for the Badgers men’s basketball team's game against Maryland. Badgers men’s basketball 7-foot junior Steven...
big10central.com
Fans revel in Wisconsin's overtime victory against rival Marquette
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 80-77 win Saturday over the Golden Eagles. Here's what they're saying.
big10central.com
Max Klesmit provides a spark for Wisconsin in win over Marquette
Wofford transfer Max Klesmit hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lead the Badgers to victory at Marquette. Badgers coach Greg Gard joked on his 52nd birthday this year's team may age him 10 years after their fifth close game in 11 days. Sophomore point guard Chuck Hepburn's absence early...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team cut it close, but pulled out a win to beat Marquette on its home court for the first time since 2016. The Badgers won 80-77 in overtime at the Fiserv Forum after leading by as many as 16 points and losing Chucky Hepburn for most of the second half.
big10central.com
Live blog: Red Panda performs at halftime
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette. The Badgers held off Marquette in overtime for their first win over their rivals in Milwaukee since 2016. Here's what we learned.
Comments / 0