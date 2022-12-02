Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Ohio State likely in CFP with USC loss; Gophers probably going to Pinstripe Bowl [Star Tribune]
That's what college football delivered in the conference championship games, with No. 4 USC (11-2) seeing its hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff dashed in a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 final on Friday night. Then on Saturday, No. 3 TCU fell 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, pushing the Horned Frogs to the playoff precipice.
big10central.com
In McCutcheon’s last home match, U volleyball reaches Sweet 16 with sweep over UNI [Star Tribune]
Minnesota's steamrolling 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Northern Iowa at Maturi Pavilion in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament was so balanced, so utterly dominant, it was easy to take the moment for granted. The Gophers were unstoppable on the attack, hitting .291. Defensively they held the Panthers...
big10central.com
Sweeter music for Hawkeyes comes from Cade McNamara, not Nashville and its bowl [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 4—The TransPerfect Music City Bowl, huh? OK, that's nice. Iowa and Kentucky opened 2022 by playing each other and will end it the same way. Their Citrus Bowl meeting last New Year's was so compelling that TransPerfect said gimmee, gimmee. Anyway, the Hawkeyes' biggest news of the last...
big10central.com
Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class
The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
big10central.com
Wisconsin’s narrow win over bitter rival offers a ‘learning experience’
Badgers coach Greg Gard believes the overtime victory over Marquette shows progress and is part of a key stretch. TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Terrapins to prepare you for the Badgers men’s basketball team's game against Maryland. Badgers men’s basketball 7-foot junior Steven...
big10central.com
Fans revel in Wisconsin's overtime victory against rival Marquette
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 80-77 win Saturday over the Golden Eagles. Here's what they're saying.
big10central.com
Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Cy-Hawk dual lived up to the hype [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 5—More from the dual between Iowa and Iowa State. UNI leaves Las Vegas with a couple runners-up. Plus, a rundown of the weekend's prep action. Here is a look at the Wrestling Weekend That Was. Cy-Hawk Series lived up to the hype. Iowa's 18-15 victory over Iowa State...
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's hockey's shot at sweep of No. 5 Michigan ends late
The dangerous short-handed chances that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team allowed in the first two periods Saturday finally caught up to it in the third. And while the Badgers ended a series against No. 5 Michigan with a split at the Kohl Center, there was more there for the taking.
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball rolls past TCU into NCAA Tourney third round
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team found itself in something of a tussle in the third set after dominating the first two sets Saturday night against TCU. The top-seeded Badgers were hanging onto a 19-16 lead against a Horned Frogs team that was battling to keep alive its season. With junior Caroline Crawford back to serve, UW coach Kelly Sheffield turned to his bench and called on senior Joslyn Boyer to sub in for her.
big10central.com
Reusse: Bethel was willing to wait on basketball guard to finish D-III football run [Star Tribune]
Zach Filzen was coaching men's basketball at Lawrence University when the job at Bethel opened in mid-August 2021. Filzen was named as the replacement for veteran coach Doug Novak on Sept. 7. Four days later, Bethel opened its home football season with a 28-7 victory over Wisconsin-Platteville. One of Filzen's...
big10central.com
Max Klesmit provides a spark for Wisconsin in win over Marquette
Wofford transfer Max Klesmit hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lead the Badgers to victory at Marquette. Badgers coach Greg Gard joked on his 52nd birthday this year's team may age him 10 years after their fifth close game in 11 days. Sophomore point guard Chuck Hepburn's absence early...
big10central.com
Gophers volleyball advances to Sweet 16 with sweep of Northern Iowa [Pioneer Press]
There is little the Gophers haven’t accomplished since Hugh McCutcheon took over as head coach of the volleyball program in 2012. A perennial powerhouse during McCutcheon’s tenure, the Gophers have won a pair of Big Ten titles, have made it to the Final Four three times and McCutcheon himself has twice been named the conference’s coach of the year.
big10central.com
Monona Grove grad McKenna Warnock shines in area return against Wisconsin
Playing in her hometown wasn’t something McKenna Warnock got the chance to experience last season with the Iowa women’s basketball team. The 2019 Monona Grove grad was sidelined due to injury in the Hawkeyes’ trip to the Kohl Center. The former Silver Eagles star made the most of her final game in Madison on Sunday as the 6-foot-1 wing scored 13 points in 10th-ranked Iowa’s 102-71 win over the Badgers.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team cut it close, but pulled out a win to beat Marquette on its home court for the first time since 2016. The Badgers won 80-77 in overtime at the Fiserv Forum after leading by as many as 16 points and losing Chucky Hepburn for most of the second half.
big10central.com
Live blog: Red Panda performs at halftime
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette. The Badgers held off Marquette in overtime for their first win over their rivals in Milwaukee since 2016. Here's what we learned.
big10central.com
Division II volleyball: Concordia St. Paul rally falls short in championship loss [Pioneer Press]
Down two points late in the decisive set, Concordia St. Paul rallied to take a 26-25 lead on West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II volleyball championship on Saturday. But the Golden Bears were unable to score the decisive point and push the match to a fifth set. The...
Comments / 0