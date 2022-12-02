Read full article on original website
MU extends wrestling coach Brian Smith through 2026-27
The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday. Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22...
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
Green Tennis Center unexpectedly closes
Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed, effective Saturday morning.
