2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation Hosts First Annual Sip & Shop Event In Sparks
Attendees shopped for items that would be donated for families in need. Most of the organization's success depends on the generosity of the community.
2news.com
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
rosevilletoday.com
Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
2news.com
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
2news.com
Final Weekend For TMFR Green Waste Disposal
If you still have piles of leaves and dead branches left over from Fall cleaning in your yard, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is collecting green waste. Green Waste Collection will take place beginning at 9am until 4pm, weather permitting.
2news.com
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
2news.com
'Dream Christmas' Mobile Caravan Delivering Dinners to Families in Need
A Carson City based nonprofit called the Northern Nevada Dream Center is holding its 8th annual Dream Christmas fundraiser in December 2022. A mobile caravan is stopping by different places in Carson City and Gardnerville throughout the month of December. Volunteers are helping hand out Christmas dinner bags with things like turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies.
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rain or shine, Auburn's annual Festival of Lights Parade is a go
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 – rain or shine. There were times years ago when parade organizers had a second date planned in case of bad weather, but the rain date caused a serious drop in entries, volunteers and crowds, according to Steve Galyardt, chair of the Festival of Lights Parade committee. There was also the year when it rained on the rain date, he said.
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
KCRA.com
'We have never had this bad a frost before': April frost cut down this year's Christmas tree crop in the Sierra
For many families, it's an annual tradition: driving into the Sierra Foothills to find that perfect Christmas tree. Dedrian Kobervig and her family have been growing Christmas trees in El Dorado County for over 20 years. Kobervig said that getting those trees ready for cutting is a bit like raising kids.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning due to winter weather and road conditions. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from the intersection with Highway 88 all the way to Topaz and on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction east.
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
