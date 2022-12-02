Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
goduke.com
Duke Bound For Military Bowl
DURHAM – Duke University will play in its 15th bowl game when it meets UCF in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28 in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy is set for...
kmaland.com
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
goduke.com
Bower Selected for AFCA 35 Under 35 Institute
WACO, Texas - Duke assistant coach Harland Bower has accepted an invitation to take part in the 2023 American Football Coaches Foundation® (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. Coaching the Blue Devils' defensive ends, Bower has helped mentor a defensive line that ranks fourth in the ACC in...
goduke.com
Duke Opens Indoor Season With Eight Event Wins, 10 Top-Five Program Marks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke track and field opened its 2023 indoor season in style on Saturday as the Blue Devils won eight events, set 10 top-five program marks and registered 36 top-five placements across the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. TOP PERFORMANCES. Representing Duke as...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Dual with VMI, Franklin & Marshall Sunday
DURHAM – The Duke wrestling program travels to Lexington, Va. this weekend to face Virginia Military Institute and Franklin & Marshall. Weigh-ins begin at 10 a.m., with action to start for the Blue Devils at 1 p.m. against F&M. THE SCHEDULE. 11 a.m.: VMI vs. Franklin & Marshall. 1...
goduke.com
Shepherd to Participate in PXG College Golf Showcase
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 14 from 7-9 p.m. (ET), on Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
goduke.com
All Four Duke Golfers Move on at LPGA Q-Series
MOBILE, Ala. – After 72 holes of action at the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament Q-Series, all four of the Duke women's golfers competing advanced to the second week of action. Ana Belac, Lindy Duncan, Jaravee Boonchant and Miranda Wang finished in the top-70 at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., to move on to week two.
tonyspicks.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Creighton Blue Jays 12/4/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will go against the #7 Creighton Blue Jays in NCAAB action in CHI Health Center Omaha, NE, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The hard series of games that Nebraska is about to play will make the Huskers battle-tested and ready for any squad’s best effort.
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
