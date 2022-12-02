ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KDRV

Providence festival of trees opens to the public

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
KTVL

Grants Pass looking for temporary, permanent emergency shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city council is looking for both a temporary and permanent facility to help house the homeless in the city during extreme weather conditions. “The city of Grants Pass doesn't own a community center building that we can easily convert, so we need a space of about 2,500 square feet, something that has restrooms and is ADA accessible,” said Sara Bristol, Mayor of Grants Pass.
KDRV

Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
KDRV

Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
KDRV

Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community

PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
KDRV

Jackson County Animal Services helps with pet licensing and vaccination

PHOENIX, Ore. -- Jackson County Animal Services agency is offering to help people make time for pet health this busy December. The Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) hosts a vaccination clinic the third Saturday of each month by appointment only to help pet owners comply with regulations and animal health needs. Space is limited and its cost is $10 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for the distemper vaccinations.
Klamath Falls News

Sky Lakes Medical Center announces new strategic priorities

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Sky Lakes Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Cauble announced and shared revised strategic priorities for the medical center. The strategic priorities, called Pillars, were revised by Sky Lakes senior management and the board of directors earlier this year. Together Sky Lakes leaders...
KDRV

Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
KDRV

One dead from apartment fire in Yreka

YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
Klamath Alerts

KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board

KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
KDRV

Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
KDRV

UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.

