Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Providence festival of trees opens to the public
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
basinlife.com
Priced Right! Home For Sale on Independence Ave, Klamath Falls, shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Realty
Shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Real Estate. Call her at: 541-331-1729. Here’s a great home for sale on a private street off Madison in a nice Klamath Falls neighborhood, located at 5815 Independence Avenue. Priced at $245,000. This home has great bones! Come see this ready to...
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
KTVL
Grants Pass looking for temporary, permanent emergency shelter
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city council is looking for both a temporary and permanent facility to help house the homeless in the city during extreme weather conditions. “The city of Grants Pass doesn't own a community center building that we can easily convert, so we need a space of about 2,500 square feet, something that has restrooms and is ADA accessible,” said Sara Bristol, Mayor of Grants Pass.
KDRV
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
KDRV
Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
KDRV
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
KDRV
Jackson County Animal Services helps with pet licensing and vaccination
PHOENIX, Ore. -- Jackson County Animal Services agency is offering to help people make time for pet health this busy December. The Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) hosts a vaccination clinic the third Saturday of each month by appointment only to help pet owners comply with regulations and animal health needs. Space is limited and its cost is $10 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for the distemper vaccinations.
Klamath Falls News
Sky Lakes Medical Center announces new strategic priorities
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Sky Lakes Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Cauble announced and shared revised strategic priorities for the medical center. The strategic priorities, called Pillars, were revised by Sky Lakes senior management and the board of directors earlier this year. Together Sky Lakes leaders...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that State Route 3 at Scott Mountain is open after closure Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 1:17 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that State Route 3 at Scott Mountain has been reopened at around 12:45 on Sunday. Caltrans initially closed State Route 3 ar around 10 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board
KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
Comments / 0