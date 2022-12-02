Read full article on original website
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
WSET
22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
cbs19news
Faber man arrested on charges from Waynesboro, Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Faber has been arrested on multiple charges. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a complaint about a suspicious person walking on Freshwater Cove Lane on Monday. Deputies investigated and made contact with a white man matching the description...
cbs19news
Police say victim suffered self-inflicted gunshot in weekend incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says an investigation is ongoing into an incident that occurred on West Main Street over the weekend. Around 7: 45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block of West Main Street for a shots fire call. They found a person...
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
WSLS
Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
The News-Gazette
Two Drivers Die Following Separate Accidents
Two accidents over the weekend resulted in fatalities on Rockbridge County roads. The first, on Saturday evening, claimed the life of a local man, Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 29, of. Buena Vista. . According to the Virginia State Police, Boardman was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer north on. Big Spring. Drive,
The News-Gazette
Kevin "Neil" Shifflett, 57, of Buena Vista died Dec. 2
Kevin “Neil” Shifflett, 57, of Buena Vista , passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born March 25, 1965, the son of the (late) Robert and Virginia Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers. He is survived by his brother, Timothy and wife Deborah...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after Campbell Co. crash along Rt. 501
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found that the driver of a 2018 International tractor-trailer was going south when they crested a hill and were unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.
The News-Gazette
Rosa Burch Bradley, 94, of Amherst died Dec. 2
Rosa Burch Bradley, 94, of Amherst , went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022. on May 16, 1928, one of eight children of the late Tallie and Allie Burch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lewis “Bobby” Bradley; sister, Lorene; and brothers, Edward and David.
The News-Gazette
Ethan James Rhoades of Buena Vista died Nov. 30
Ethan James Rhoades passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in. , on Oct. 5, 1993, a son of Robert Rhoades, formerly of. He is survived by his parents, his brother Jacob Richard Rhoades and sister-in-law Katherine Mackenzie (Quigley) Rhoades of Lexington, and his beloved kitten, Fritzie. Ethan...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after drugs and firearms found: Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force say they partnered with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to complete a search and arrest for a man. Alleghany County Deputies say they arrived at the 2800 block of Schoolhouse road...
NBC 29 News
Man reported missing out of Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52-year-old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Waynesboro (VA) Answers 15-Year Call to Install Second Fire Station
The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End, The News Virginian reported. Fifteen years ago, the citizens of Waynesboro voted in favor of a second fire station in a city referendum. However, a national recession followed, then a pandemic and little movement took place on...
