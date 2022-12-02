Read full article on original website
ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End
The global crypto market fell from its last year’s valuation of $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,44,97,715 crore) to currently stand at $864 billion (roughly Rs. 70,25,994 crore) after back-to-back blows to the sector. Amid the ongoing crypto winter, ByBit crypto exchange has decided to lay-off 30 percent of its workforce. The development was confirmed by ByBit CEO Ben Zhou on Twitter. With this, the 2018-founded company has joined the list of several other crypto players who resorted to the same measure in order to make their operations more cost efficient.
Penetration Scanning Must Be Key Part of The Modern Business Arsenal
Security remains among companies’ top challenges, permeating nearly every business decision today. In recent years, bad actors have grown increasingly sophisticated in their methods, indiscriminately targeting companies of all sizes. The threat continues to grow in size and complexity, and unfortunately, no one is out of reach. The pandemic...
Researchers develop intelligent segment routing scheme for network management
Traffic engineering has attracted much research attention, especially in recent years as networks grow in size and complexity. Network operators increasingly need better ways to manage the massive amounts of data flowing through their networks. A team of researchers has proposed an intelligent routing scheme for traffic engineering that achieves load balancing with limited control overheads.
Korean VC Firm Daesung Private Equity Announces $83 Million Metaverse Fund – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Daesung Private Equity, a Korean venture capital firm, has announced the launch of a metaverse fund of 110 billion won ($83.5 million). The fund, which will have the participation of the Korean state represented by Korea Venture Investment Corporation’s Korea Fund of Funds, aims to put investments into virtual reality (VR) and digital twins-related businesses.
Marketmind: Five Alive
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With a bit of a lag perhaps after Friday's strong jobs report, markets are realising the U.S. economy is not yet slowing as fast as they had assumed or the Federal Reserve may have wanted.
US Trustee Plans to Appoint an Examiner to FTX Case, While SBF Describes Strange Margin Trading Practices
On Dec. 1, 2022, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee submitted a written letter to Delaware bankruptcy court officials that seeks to establish an independent examiner to investigate the FTX Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The U.S. Trustee explained in the letter that FTX’s collapse was comparable to complex bankruptcy cases like Lehman’s, Washington Mutual Bank’s, and New Century Financial’s. Moreover, while the U.S. Trustee submitted a filing that requested a third-party examiner, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has continued to appear in numerous interviews with the media.
Apple Said to Plan to Move Some iPhone Production Out of China After Violent Protests at Foxconn Plant
Apple, in recent weeks, is accelerating its plans to shift some of its iPhone production outside China and telling suppliers to plan more for assembling the product elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam. According to the Wall Street Journal, the people involved in the discussions said that Apple is also looking to reduce the dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by the Foxconn Technology Group.
Mayfield Partners with Silicon Catalyst to Fund Startups: EE Times
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. If there’s one thing that’s apparent in the tech boom of the last decade, it’s that the focus of many venture capitalists is on software-based and digital-app startups. I may be over generalizing, but many of these investors don’t understand what is commonly now called deep tech, especially since software and digital startups are easier and simpler to understand as they provide an easy route to potential exit, with low cost of entry and business models often relying on going viral and attracting volumes of users on their platforms.
Collapsing Crypto Yield Offerings Signal ‘Extreme Duress’
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine’s premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Speculation And Yields. This cycle has been super charged by...
Brazilian Companies Break Crypto Purchasing Records Again in October – News Bitcoin News
According to the latest reports from the Brazilian tax authority (RFB), institutions have again broken crypto purchasing records in Brazil. The organization registered that almost 42,000 companies purchased some kind of cryptocurrency during October, a new record that overturns the 40,161 that declared having purchased crypto during September. Brazilian Companies...
Government Tax Panel Said to Be Unlikely to Reach Consensus on Taxing Online Gaming in December
A panel of state finance ministers has yet to submit its report on taxation of the booming online gaming sector that is crucial to a final decision on how the levies should be imposed, a senior government official said on Monday. The panel has for weeks been deliberating how it...
Everything About Software Publisher Certificates
You sell software online, and a customer buys and uses it. Sounds simple, right? However, there is more to selling software. They need to trust that it has come from you and not some third party claiming to be you. Apart from that, they must also know that the software has not been tampered with since its creation. So how do you create that level of trust? Software Publisher Certificates is your answer.
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board • TechCrunch
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
Woman tries to enter China with over 200 Intel CPUs hidden inside fake pregnant belly
WTF?! Chinese customs have arrested a woman returning to the country with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones wrapped around her torso and concealed underneath a prosthetic pregnant belly. The would-be smuggler was a young woman crossing the border between Macau, an independent territory, and Zhuhai, a city in the...
Enhancing cooperation of AI and human planners
Supply chain planners have the opportunity to change forecasts produced by the self-learning systems using artificial intelligence. Does this add value? And which forecast can be relied on more—the software’s or the human’s? In a state of the art study, KLU researchers Naghmeh Khosrowabadi, Prof. Kai Hoberg and Prof. Christina Imdahl (Eindhoven University of Technology) are getting to the bottom of these questions. According to their study, human intervention—on average—did not increase the accuracy of the forecasts.
Turning Garbage Into Digital Gold: The Rise Of Landfill Bitcoin Mining
Powering bitcoin mining machines with literal garbage is an emerging trend within the mining sector as a crop of new companies focus on harnessing this abundant and otherwise wasted energy resource. Contrary to the prevalent political narrative that bitcoin mining destroys the planet, the efforts of these landfill miners demonstrate that nothing could be further from the truth.
