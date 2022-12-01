Read full article on original website
Shirley Loper, 82, of Bentley
Shirley Lynn Loper, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 2, 2022. Shirley passed away with her husband and children at her bed side following a lengthy illness. Shirley was born April 12, 1940 in Standish, Michigan to the late Charles and Hattie (Hartman) Haas. She was married to Gerald Loper on February 20, 1959, having 4 children together. Shirley was a life long member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Bob Bryant, 89, Rose City
Robert Thomas Bryant, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Rose City, MI on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on March 28, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to James and Lena (Peller) Bryant. He lived in Rose City for 50 years formerly of Saginaw.
Higgins welcomes consultant
HIGGINS LAKE – Hunter Mires of Roscommon is a financial consultant with SPI Financial Group, based out of Traverse City. Hunter has opened a an office at The Barn at Higgins Lake. SPI Financial Group focuses on creating a financial plan that is tailored to fit each individual client. Feel free to call or text Hunter at 231-277-2400 for any financial questions or concerns you may have.
Grants to benefit local youth
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) Youth Advisory Councils (YACs) are accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The deadline for YAC grant applications is Dec. 15. All nonprofit and government agencies serving the Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda County are invited to apply for...
Birds and lighthouses: A great match
EAST TAWAS – The sun was already perched high above Lake Huron when I stepped through the mayfly-covered screen door of the keepers’ quarters, down three creaky steps and into my first day as lighthouse keeper at Tawas Point in Iosco County. My keeper duties were not set...
The cattle are moving
It’s a beautiful early October day in Oscoda County. Winds are calm. The sky is an uninterrupted blue. The maples splash the tree line with gradients of scarlet, yellow, and orange, while the sumacs adorn the tree’s ankles with fiery red stockings. Autumn has finally tethered itself to...
