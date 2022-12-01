Read full article on original website
Princeton University
Students Outraged After University Clears Professor Who Said the N-Word
Students made their disapproval known after Princeton University said it is standing behind Joe Scanlan, a professor of visual arts who said the N-word in one of his classes. The controversy started on Nov. 3 while Scanlan was teaching “Words as Objects.” Students had been assigned to read a series of poems by Jonah Mixon-Webster including “Black Existentialism No. 8: Ad Infinitum; or Ad Nauseam” — an example of concrete poetry, which is defined by the Poetry Foundation as emphasizing “nonlinguistic elements in its meaning, such as a typeface that creates a visual image of the topic.”
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
followsouthjersey.com
Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
Robbinsville, NJ Postpones Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting
You're going to have to wait a little longer to see the lighting of the Robbinsville Christmas Tree and Menorah this year, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's was supposed to be tomorrow evening (Tuesday, December 6th) but has been postponed. The town has pushed the festivities back a week due...
Fill the Holiday Truck event set for Dec. 10
Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church’s Mission Team and ShopRite of Warminster are teaming up for a Fill the Holiday Truck food collection event to benefit Warminster Food Pantry on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine), at ShopRite of Warminster, 942 W. Street Road, Warminster. Area...
Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ
This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
Death Of 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl From Cardiac Arrest Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The Trenton community has come together to support a local family after the unexpected death of their beloved 14-year-old daughter from cardiac arrest. Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family. The...
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues
The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy must name interim Trenton City Council members
Five of seven Trenton City Council seats will be vacant on January 1 after a Superior Court Judge moved the runoff elections to January 24, which means Gov. Phil Murphy must fill the vacancies on an interim basis until the election results are certified around February 6. Until Murphy names...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Mom, 30, dies days after giving birth to second child: Bond ‘will never be broken’
A Philadelphia suburb is mourning the loss of a 30-year-old teacher and mother who died days after giving birth to her second son. Jennifer Krasna, of Newtown, passed away “unexpectedly” Monday following the arrival of her newborn, Cade, Charlestown Elementary School Principal Chris Pickell told TV station WTXF. She leaves behind 2-year-old Ty and her husband, Jesse Krasna, who penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to his wife on Facebook. “She loved being a mom,” Jesse wrote. “Seeing her smile getting to hold Cade for the first time is something that makes me happy. The bond Jenn and Ty formed over the...
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford.
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
