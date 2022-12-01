Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Shirley Loper, 82, of Bentley
Shirley Lynn Loper, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 2, 2022. Shirley passed away with her husband and children at her bed side following a lengthy illness. Shirley was born April 12, 1940 in Standish, Michigan to the late Charles and Hattie (Hartman) Haas. She was married to Gerald Loper on February 20, 1959, having 4 children together. Shirley was a life long member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Up North Voice
Arnold Barnum, 73, of Sterling
Arnold Albert Barnum, 73, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his home in Sterling, Michigan. Arnold was born October 13, 1949 in Standish, Michigan to the late William and Bessona (Provoast) Barnum. He loved the outdoors and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Arnold enjoyed listening to his music. He also loved spending time with his 3 children and his 5 grandchildren.
Up North Voice
Higgins welcomes consultant
HIGGINS LAKE – Hunter Mires of Roscommon is a financial consultant with SPI Financial Group, based out of Traverse City. Hunter has opened a an office at The Barn at Higgins Lake. SPI Financial Group focuses on creating a financial plan that is tailored to fit each individual client. Feel free to call or text Hunter at 231-277-2400 for any financial questions or concerns you may have.
Up North Voice
Bob Bryant, 89, Rose City
Robert Thomas Bryant, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Rose City, MI on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on March 28, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to James and Lena (Peller) Bryant. He lived in Rose City for 50 years formerly of Saginaw.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
Up North Voice
The cattle are moving
It’s a beautiful early October day in Oscoda County. Winds are calm. The sky is an uninterrupted blue. The maples splash the tree line with gradients of scarlet, yellow, and orange, while the sumacs adorn the tree’s ankles with fiery red stockings. Autumn has finally tethered itself to...
Up North Voice
Birds and lighthouses: A great match
EAST TAWAS – The sun was already perched high above Lake Huron when I stepped through the mayfly-covered screen door of the keepers’ quarters, down three creaky steps and into my first day as lighthouse keeper at Tawas Point in Iosco County. My keeper duties were not set...
Comments / 0