‘This is a new era’: Governor Hochul announces projects to revitalize Downtown Rochester
The conference will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center at 9:45 a.m.
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center
Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
Remains of historic Jefferson Ave. church to be demolished, leaders buy new location
Congregants said that the new facility will be open sometime in May or June of 2023.
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Winter clothing drive announced
First Congregational Church – UCC Spencerport is engaged in an ongoing effort to support the needs of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rochester Academy Charter School (RACS), located at 310 Hinchey Road. RACS is a free K-12 charter school with students from all over Monroe County. It boasts a high school graduation rate of 94%.
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
Hilton Holiday Celebration on Main Street and Tree Lighting on December 10
Holiday festivities are coming to the village of Hilton. The annual Holiday Celebration on Main Street will be held Saturday, December 10, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. All holiday activities will take place on Main Street this year. The event will feature live music, a dance recital by La Danse,...
Legal Battle Over Brighton Whole Foods Begins
If you’ve driven down Monroe recently, you probably have noticed the vacant plaza that has been slowly building for what feels like forever. Well, this week, the to build or not to build topic is finally coming to light as Brighton residents fight on whether or not Whole Foods will exist.
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos
Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
How to avoid the pitfall of SAD
December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
