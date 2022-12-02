Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce Days After Accusing Him Of Cheating
Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James’ wife Bonnie Rotten has slapped the West Coast Choppers founder with divorce papers only days after publicly accusing him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bonnie, 29, (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James) filed for divorce on December 1, days after she went off about Jesse, 53, on Instagram. Jesse has yet to respond to the divorce in court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Bonnie accused Jesse of infidelity only months after their June wedding. The two got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Texas.She said, "I’m 10 weeks...
A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film written by his brother about their father, Tony Lip.
Twitter’s downward spiral is sad, but I’m not leaving just yet
Elon Musk’s Twitter has lasted more than a month, in spite of his own self-sabotaging. I’m trying to determine the last time I’ll log on. | Opinion
Gavin McInnes Interviews Kanye in New Show to Talk Rapper ‘Off the Ledge’
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes has interviewed controversial rapper Kanye West, launching a series where he claims to be on a mission to save Ye from becoming an antisemite. A trailer for the series, Saving Ye, which was released Monday night and promotes a “raw” and “honest” conversation with the rapper, says McInnes flew to LA two days after Ye’s comments on Alex Jones’ conspiracy program, InfoWars, that he admired Hitler. McInnes made the trip “to talk him off the ledge,” the promo states. Ye appears with his face entirely covered in a black hood, alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes....
Comments / 0