How to Watch Lakers-Bucks Game On Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) will play each other on Friday night in Milwaukee. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

In a battle between two of the last three NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Milwaukee Friday night to take on the Milwaukee Bucks .

Fresh off a win against the Portland Trail Blazers , the Lakers have now won six of their last eight games after beginning the season 2-10. However, just two of those six wins have been against teams that currently have a winning record.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally healthy and on the floor together for Los Angeles, yet question marks surrounding the Lakers’ bench continue to pop up every single time they play.

Russell Westbrook has been effective off-the-bench in his new role, but against one of the league’s best defensive teams in Milwaukee, someone else will need to step up and begin to emerge as a key option for Los Angeles if they are to make it back to the playoffs.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again a favorite for both the season’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award, Jrue Holiday is still one of the league’s best perimeter defenders at the point guard position and the Bucks will be getting a key addition back out on the wing, as Khris Middleton is expected to make his season debut against Los Angeles.

Will the Lakers get a statement win on national television or will Milwaukee hold firm at home once again, tying the Phoenix Suns for the league-lead in wins at home with 12 home wins early on this season?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5)

Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 2, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 2, 2022 WHERE: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 128-109 win at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a 109-103 win on the road against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers are 2-6 on the road this season and the Bucks are 11-2 at home.

The Bucks are the league’s top rebounding team thus far this season, as they are averaging 48.8 total rebounds per game.

Milwaukee won both of their regular season games against Los Angeles a season ago, outscoring the Lakers by 22 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

February 8, 2022 - Bucks 131, Lakers 116

Going for 44 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks past the Lakers in their final regular season meeting a season ago. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton also showed up to play offensively, combining to score 44 points for Milwaukee. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk combined to score 69 points for Los Angeles, but the Lakers were outscored by 15 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (personal) - OUT, Lonnie Walker IV (foot) - PROBABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE, LeBron James (adductor) - PROBABLE, Troy Brown Jr. (foot) - AVAILABLE

Bucks: Joe Ingles (knee - ACL) - OUT, MarJon Beauchamp (illness) - OUT, Serge Ibaka (illness) - OUT, Khris Middleton (wrist) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.2 points, 3.9 assists

, 6-1 guard: 4.2 points, 3.9 assists G Lonnie Walker IV (P) , 6-4 guard: 16.6 points, 2.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.6 points, 2.4 rebounds F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds F LeBron James (P) , 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists F/C Anthony Davis (P) , 6-10 forward/center: 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday, 6-3 guard: 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists

6-3 guard: 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists G Jevon Carter , 6-1 guard: 9.1 points, 3.5 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.1 points, 3.5 assists F Khris Middleton (P) , 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists (2021-22 stats)

, 6-7 forward: 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists (2021-22 stats) F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 7-0 forward: 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 7-0 forward: 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists C Brook Lopez , 7-0 center: 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 8.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Friday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 230.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 25th in the league in offensive rating and 7th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bucks currently rank 16th in the league in offensive rating and 1st in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 83-59 all-time against Milwaukee.

The Lakers are currently averaging 113.1 points per game this season, 14th in the NBA, and the Bucks are allowing an average of 107.4 points per game to their opponents, 3rd in the NBA.

