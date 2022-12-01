Read full article on original website
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
Washington Examiner
Older people are increasingly living alone. That's not good for any of us
For Americans aged 50 and older, living alone is on the rise. This increase isn't a result of the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead, it's been decades in the making. Among other things, it is a result of shifting attitudes toward marriage, careers, and children. Approximately 15 million people aged 50...
How Persistent Asthma Might Harm the Heart
Persistent or unrelenting asthma is linked to plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, which raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. Inflammation caused by asthma likely raises heart risks, but other factors may also play a role, experts say. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Persistent asthma may...
MedicalXpress
Deferiprone not beneficial for newly diagnosed Parkinson's disease
For patients newly diagnosed with Parkinson disease, deferiprone is associated with worse scores in measures of parkinsonism, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. David Devos, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Lille in France, and colleagues conducted a phase...
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Is Stool Supposed To Float Or Sink?
While frequency of the stool is important to keep track of, paying attention to whether it floats or sinks is sometimes considered to be even more important.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Pfizer applies for authorization of omicron-retooled booster in kids under 5
Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE have applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years. The bivalent vaccine targets the original strain of the COVID-19 virus, plus the BA.4 and BA.5...
Healthline
Can You Have Asthma Without Wheezing?
Wheezing is a hallmark symptom of asthma, but not everyone experiences it. You may have a cough or more silent symptoms of asthma. In rare cases, the absence of wheezing could suggest severe asthma. Asthma is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. The passages that carry...
docwirenews.com
Eating Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Cognitive Decline
Eating a high percentage of ultra-processed foods is associated with cognitive decline in middle-age and older adults, according to a new study published in JAMA Neurology. Ultra-processed foods, as noted by Harvard Health, consist of substances mostly extracted from other foods, such as fats, starches, and added sugars. Examples include chips, frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs, French fries, and cookies. Consumption of ultra-processed foods have been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and obesity, but much less is known about the link between ultra-processed foods and cognitive decline.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever wondered what is Guillain-Barré syndrome? We've done some homework here, so you don't have to. Read on for GBS causes, symptoms and treatments.
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Tiny Blood Clots May Be to Blame for Long COVID Symptoms, Some Researchers Say
But not all experts are convinced
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes
Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
physiciansweekly.com
Uncomplicated Acute Aortic Dissection: Endovascular Versus Medical Therapy
Despite the lack of evidence, thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) has become the treatment of choice for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection (uTBAD). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the first TEVAR after uTBAD with medical treatment alone in terms of reducing mortality and morbidity. Adults aged 65 and over with index hospitalizations for acute uTBAD between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2018, were included in this cohort research using inpatient claims data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with follow-up accessible through December 31, 2019. All-cause mortality, hospitalizations for cardiovascular issues, hospitalizations for aortic issues, hospitalizations for aortic issues a second time, and aortic interventions after the first TEVAR vs. medicinal treatment were included as outcomes using an inverse probability weighting scheme based on the propensity score.
