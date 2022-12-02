ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d5gz_0jUmmRlV00

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China ’s professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.

Also Friday, more cities eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Urumqi in the northwest, site of a deadly fire that triggered the protests, announced supermarkets and other businesses were reopening.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to crush criticism of the human cost and disruption of its “zero COVID” strategy, which has confined millions of people to their homes. Protesters have been detained and photos and videos of events deleted from Chinese social media. Police fanned out across Shanghai, Beijing and other cities to try to prevent additional protests.

Lin, who plays for the Loong Lions Basketball Club, made “inappropriate remarks about quarantine hotel-related facilities” where the team stayed Wednesday ahead of a game, the China Basketball Association announced. It said that “caused adverse effects on the league and the competition area.”

The association gave no details of Lin’s comments and there was no sign of them on his account on the popular Sina Weibo social media platform.

The Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported Lin posted a video complaining about hotel workout facilities ahead of games next week in Zhuji, a city south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province.

“Can you believe this is a weight room?” Lin was quoted as saying. “What kind of garbage is this?” The Paper said the video was deleted after “the situation was clarified” that the hotel was only for a brief stay required by regulations.

A representative of Vision China Entertainment, which says on its website it represents Lin, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Phone calls to Loong Lions headquarters in the southern city of Guangzhou weren’t answered.

Lin, born in California to parents from Taiwan , was the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA.

Lin played for California’s Golden State Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks in the 2011-12 season. He became the first Asian American to win an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He played for the Beijing Ducks in 2019 before joining the Loong Lions.

On Friday, there were no signs of more protests.

China’s case numbers are low, but “zero COVID” aims to isolate every infected person. That has led local officials to suspend access to neighborhoods and close schools, shops and offices. Manufacturers including the biggest iPhone factory use “closed-loop” management, which requires employees to live at their workplace without outside contact.

Residents of some areas complain that local officials, who are threatened with being fired if an outbreak occurs, impose excessive quarantines and other restrictions in response to a spike in infections that began in October.

The government reported 34,980 infections found in the past 24 hours, including 30,702 with no symptoms.

Demonstrations erupted Nov. 25 after a fire in an Urumqi apartment building killed at least 10 people.

That set off angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other anti-virus controls. Authorities denied that, but the deaths became a focus of public frustration.

Xi’s government has promised to reduce the cost and disruption of controls but says it will stick with “zero COVID.” Health experts and economists expect it to stay in place at least until mid-2023 and possibly into 2024 while millions of older people are vaccinated in preparation for lifting controls that keep most visitors out of China.

Urumqi will “increase efforts to resume production and commerce” by reopening hotels, restaurants, large supermarkets and ski resorts, the official newspaper Guangming Daily reported on its website, citing Sui Rong, a member of the Municipal Committee.

Elsewhere, the northern city of Hohhot in the Inner Mongolia region restarted bus service and allowed restaurants and small businesses to reopen, according to state media. Jinzhou in the northeast lifted curbs on movement and allowed businesses to reopen.

Tiajjin, a port east of Beijing, said subway riders no longer need to present negative virus tests. Fuzhou on the southeast coast said people who don't go out no longer need to be tested.

On Thursday, the metropolis of Guangzhou in the south, the biggest hotspot in the latest infection spike, allowed supermarkets and restaurants to reopen.

Other major cities including Shijiazhuang in the north and Chengdu in the southwest restarted bus and subway service and allowed businesses to reopen.

The ruling party says it is trying to restrain local officials who are under pressure to prevent outbreaks while reopening businesses.

“Without approval, it is strictly forbidden to arbitrarily close schools and suspend classes, suspend work and production, block traffic or enforce isolation measures,” the ruling party newspaper People’s Daily said in an editorial.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes Today

A new report says Tesla could cut Model Y production in Shanghai by 20% in December. Tesla cut the price of some EVs in China less than two months ago. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BBC

China Covid: Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy

If you want to know what the government's Covid plan is in China, look at what it does rather than what it says. Take Beijing for example. There has not been a significant drop in infections, yet public transport now no longer requires a PCR test result, bars and restaurants are slowly re-opening, and in some cases people are being allowed to isolate at home after catching Covid instead of going into centralised quarantine facilities.
The Atlantic

Change May Be Coming in China

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. China is signaling that its three-year battle against COVID-19 is entering a “new stage.”...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
TheStreet

Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Elon Musk's Austin, Texas-based company has seen its share of the EV market shrink from about 79% in 2020 to 75.8% in June 2022 to about 65% today as rival automakers continue to ramp up their factories.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Brazil vs. South Korea start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

Brazil will try to avoid a major upset on Monday when they face South Korea in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Five-time champions Brazil lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday, but they were already assured a spot in the knockout round and finished atop Group G. They defeated Serbia and Switzerland in their first two matches. South Korea surprised Portugal 2-1 in their Group H finale to edge Uruguay on goal differential to take the second spot behind the Portuguese. South Korea are in their third World Cup knockout round, while Brazil have reached at least the quarterfinals in seven straight.
ABC News

ABC News

934K+
Followers
197K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy