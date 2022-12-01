Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
LQD, UTRN: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 21,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.0% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis,...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $256.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 566,200,000 to 569,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CS, YRD, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 2.5% higher. Credit Suisse's (CS) spinoff CS First Boston...
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ
China ETF Outperformers of Last Week
China stocks outperformed last week on reopening hopes, which sent the ETFs rallying. In particular, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ, KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF KTEC, and Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ were the winners, gaining more than 15%.
NASDAQ
5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced significant inflows during November amid a broad-based stock market recovery. In fact, last week, the S&P 500 (SPX) ended above its 200-day moving average for the first time in seven months, indicating a potential shift in investor sentiment. I screened through TipRanks' database and identified five "best-in-class" ETFs that I'm bullish on. They are Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
Comments / 0