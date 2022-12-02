Read full article on original website
anonymous
2d ago
Good now his wife will finally get justice. And he will spend the rest of his life where he belongs and where he should’ve been in the first place
Reply
12
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago
Say it with me now….. what’s done in the dark; always comes to the light 💡
Reply
12
Jillette
2d ago
He'll have to answer many questions in judgement day ....
Reply
10
Related
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son
A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
A woman from Texas has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking her unborn daughter from her womb. Taylor Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the death of Reagan Simmons-Handcock, 21, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Simmons-Hancock’s mother called Parker an “evil...
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
Chris Watts Opens Up About Killing His Family—"I felt no remorse"
"On August 12th, when I finished putting the girls to bed, I walked away and said, “That’s the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in.” I knew what would happen the day before and I did nothing to stop it!”
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced to More Than 200 Years for Raping Black Women
A former Oklahoma police officer convicted of raping multiple Black women has been sentenced to 263 consecutive years in prison. Last month, Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 rape and sexual assault charges. A judge issued his sentence earlier this week. The 29-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later
A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
She Named 6 People But Only 1 Was Sentenced— The Painful Murder Of Anene Booysen
17-year-old Anene was found gang-raped, cut open, and dumped at a construction site. However, only one out of the six people she mentioned was sentenced. What happened to the other five.?
Family of 5 found dead in their Phoenix home included attorney, her twin infants and 3-year-old son
Two twin infants were among the five family members found dead inside their north Phoenix home in what now is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma, but the causes of death haven't been released yet. The...
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 24