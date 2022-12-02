The Ballard basketball teams swept Adel-Desoto-Minburn in their Raccoon River Conference opener at Huxley Dec. 2. The Bomber girls, ranked third in Class 4A, crushed ADM by a 67-38 score to go to 3-0 on the season. The Ballard boys won a 64-62 thriller over the Tigers in their first game of the season. ...

