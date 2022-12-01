Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia warns it will not sell oil under price cap
Russia is warning that it will not sell oil under a price cap, as democratic nations move to limit profits the Kremlin can reap from the sale of its energy commodity amid its war in Ukraine.
Benzinga
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Sell EVs In Japan By Early 2023
After announcing its Mexico foray, Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co.‘s BYDDF Japanese division said it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles in the country early next year. What Happened: China's BYD said it would roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31...
China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends
China is easing some of the world's most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker
