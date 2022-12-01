Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Comments / 0