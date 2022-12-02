City and County reach agreement on roles, responsibilities for coordinated approach to addressing homelessness

Read full article on original website
sacramentocityexpress.com
Apply now: Sacramento Disabilities Advisory Commission looks to fill two seats
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill two vacated positions on the nine-member Disabilities Advisory Commission. The commission is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the City on strategies and policies designed to ensure and enhance compliance with federal and state disability laws. Commissioners are each...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Measure U funding bolsters youth activities at Marina Vista and Alder Grove
The Sacramento City Council last week approved $2.5 million in funding for activities, enrichment, and educational programming for young people living in the Marina Vista and Alder Grove public housing communities on Broadway. The list of investments includes improved broadband access, park improvements, soccer and basketball programs run by Street...
