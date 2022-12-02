Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald advances, Colquitt County eliminated in H.S. football semifinals
FITZGERALD, GA – The High School football semifinals took place over the weekend with two teams in the coverage area looking to book their ticket to the state championship. In Fitzgerald, the Purple Hurricanes (13-0) kept their undefeated streak alive after a 19-9 win over Fellowship Christian on Friday night.
Valdosta, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valdosta. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Tift County High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
Ware County and Warner Robins will square off for AAAAA state title
The Class AAAAA state championship game is set. Ware County will face off against two-time defending state champion Warner Robins after both teams recorded blowout victories. Ware County made quick work of Dutchtown 31-7 while Warner-Robins took down Cartersville 35-10. The Gators will be looking ...
Harlem Globetrotters to make a stop in Valdosta
The Harlem Globetrotters will be holding a show in Valdosta on Monday, Dec. 12.
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
wfxl.com
Police: Man in custody after robbing a Valdosta Bank of America, Monday morning
A 32-year-old man is in custody following a bank robbery in Valdosta. Just before 11: 00 a.m. Monday, Valdosta police responded to the Bank of America on the block of 3030 North Patterson Street, after an employee called E911 to report a possible robbery in progress. Police say that the...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
WCTV
Valdosta robberry suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
YAHOO!
A Hallmark Christmas: Downtown Valdosta Christmas Parade
Dec. 4—VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade returned to Downtown Valdosta, Saturday evening. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Valdosta from the intersection of North Patterson Street and Woodrow Wilson Drive to the edge of downtown to watch the parade. The 2022 parade featured over 150...
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
YAHOO!
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
Annual Christmas Parade set to return in Thomasville
Thomasville's annual Christmas Parade is set to return Monday evening, encouraging community members to get into the Christmas spirit and come out to enjoy the event.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An off-duty Thomas County deputy was shot Friday night and is currently recovering, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a family gathering around 11 p.m. The officer was trying to calm down someone that was irate and was shot. He is...
wfxl.com
Ribbon cutting held in Cook County for Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility is coming to southwest Georgia. Trulieve Georgia officially cut the ribbon Friday on their Medical Cannabis facility in Adel Friday. "Trulieve is proud to open the doors of our Georgia production facility to community leaders, legislators and the Georgia Access...
Thomas County Sheriff's Deputy doing well after being shot multiple times
Thomas County Sheriff's Deputy in stable condition after being shot multiple times while attending a family gathering off duty
