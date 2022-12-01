Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.

2 DAYS AGO