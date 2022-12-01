Read full article on original website
Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France
Rudy Gobert sent down an ultimatum for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on whether he wants to play for France either in the FIBA World Cup 2023 or the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid acquired citizenship in two countries. Born in Cameroon, the 28-year-old earned his French and American nationalities, but Gobert says it's up to the big man to decide.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Lakers have internally discussed blockbuster trade with Bulls
The Lakers front office is interested in DeMar DeRozan. They may not have told the Bulls yet. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his podcast that Lakers have had "internal discussions" about a deal with Chicago that would send Russell Westbrook and the team's 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic.
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111. The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from a contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’
That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Doc Rivers Blasted The Referees After Sixers Lost To The Grizzlies: "You Can't Just Make Up Rules On The Fly"
The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in a game that ended 117-109. Joel Embiid nearly had a huge triple-double, ending the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. Even without James Harden, the Sixers played quite well, and the loss was undoubtedly a frustrating one for the team.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett ID’s the Number 1 Challenge Facing Him as a Rookie and it Isn’t What You Think
This week’s Monday Night Football game featured the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts. During the game, commentator and former NFL quarterback, Troy Aikman frequently mentioned that Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett had a different answer than most rookies as to the toughest part of the switch from college to NFL ball.
