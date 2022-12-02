Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
Police investigating fatal Vermont housefire
Vermont State Police are currently investigating a fatal housefire that occurred on Friday on Grinka Road in Readsboro.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Randolph
RANDOLPH — A 59-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in Randolph on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a fight at the Dollar General store on Vermont 12 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say one of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior...
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Warren County Sheriff warning of local scammer
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
WMUR.com
Investigators believe they know likely cause of Claremont house fire
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Investigators said that a house fire in Claremont was likely started by smoking materials on the porch of the home. Crews responded to a fire on Sullivan Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained...
WNYT
Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run
Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
NECN
Major Drug Investigation Underway in Vermont
Vermont State Police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a major drug investigation in Springfield on Wednesday morning. According to WPTZ-TV, there is an increased police presence in the area of Valley Street, where arrest and search warrants are being served. Police said the operation is related...
Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident
A Clifton Park woman was sentenced to five years after a DWI incident caused severe physical injury to a victim in July.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WNYT
Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole
A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
