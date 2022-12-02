ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Barton

BARTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Barton yesterday. Authorities say they were called for assistance on Maple Hill Road at around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take Andrel Flowers, of Springfield, Mass, into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and...
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
VTDigger

State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting

Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Saint Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a 64-year-old man from Saint Johnsbury is facing charges following an incident that took place back in November. The Vermont State Police were contacted regarding an assault that happened on November 26 on Mountain View Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Police allege that Michael Page...
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County

NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
newportdispatch.com

Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road

EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
mynbc5.com

Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
VTDigger

Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year

According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
WCAX

BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
WCAX

Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man faces felony contempt charge

PLATTSBURGH | Reports of an active order of protection violation resulted in a Plattsburgh man’s felony contempt arrest. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Plattsburgh City Police, responded to a Plattsburgh residence early Dec. 1 after being contacted about Arjuard X. Brown’s presence in the home.
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash with injuries in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY —A 32-year-old woman from Irasburg was arrested for DUI after a crash in Montgomery yesterday. Authorities were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Route 242 at around 8:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Penelope Koch. Koch was showing signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for...
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...

