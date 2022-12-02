Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Barton
BARTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Barton yesterday. Authorities say they were called for assistance on Maple Hill Road at around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take Andrel Flowers, of Springfield, Mass, into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot
CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
VTDigger
State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting
Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Saint Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a 64-year-old man from Saint Johnsbury is facing charges following an incident that took place back in November. The Vermont State Police were contacted regarding an assault that happened on November 26 on Mountain View Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Police allege that Michael Page...
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County
NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
newportdispatch.com
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road
EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
Murad: Five homicides in one year is ‘historical’
Police continue to hunt for suspects in the fatal stabbing at a downtown pizzeria early Sunday.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
mynbc5.com
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
mychamplainvalley.com
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
Stabbing in downtown Plattsburgh nightclub; victim’s condition unknown
Nearly 48 hours after the attack, there was no word yet from the Plattsburgh City Police about the victim's condition.
One hurt in Plattsburgh nightclub stabbing
Details about the incident at Retro Live on Margaret Street remain scarce.
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
James Mulholland, then 22, was accused of firing 11 shots at Kyle Labelle, 32, following a dispute over petting a dog. Read the story on VTDigger here: Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man faces felony contempt charge
PLATTSBURGH | Reports of an active order of protection violation resulted in a Plattsburgh man’s felony contempt arrest. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Plattsburgh City Police, responded to a Plattsburgh residence early Dec. 1 after being contacted about Arjuard X. Brown’s presence in the home.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY —A 32-year-old woman from Irasburg was arrested for DUI after a crash in Montgomery yesterday. Authorities were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Route 242 at around 8:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Penelope Koch. Koch was showing signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
