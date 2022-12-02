ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds

Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Wisconsin?

It was a beautiful day in my life when it was announced that Criminal Minds would be returning for yet another season, just two years after it aired what was supposed to be the final episode of the long-running season. The show is back on Paramount Plus for a special...
Guns N’ Roses Suing Texas Store for Using Their Name

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store for unspecified damages. Attorneys say Texas Guns and Roses is trying to trick customers into thinking they are associated with the group. The lawsuit, obtained by City News Service, accuses Texas Guns and...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior

A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
St. Louis County Debuts New Custom-Designed Snowplows

Snowplows are a big thing in the Northland for very obvious reasons. So when a public works department gets new, updated snow removal equipment it's a pretty big deal. That's why the St. Louis County Public Works department was excited to debut the ten new snowplows they're adding to the fleet this year.
Ticketmaster Of Puppets Wowed Me With Their Metallica Fees

With the massive announcement of Metallica returning to Minnesota just recently, I knew I was going to attempt to snag some tickets. I consider myself a pretty decent Metallica fan, but of all the concerts I've seen over the years, have never crossed them off the list. I decided this time around I was not going to miss them and went into the buying process assuming a decent seat would cost me in the neighborhood of $500. I needed two because I can't go without my Queen, and well, you do the math on what I was willing to shell out.
