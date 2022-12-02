With the massive announcement of Metallica returning to Minnesota just recently, I knew I was going to attempt to snag some tickets. I consider myself a pretty decent Metallica fan, but of all the concerts I've seen over the years, have never crossed them off the list. I decided this time around I was not going to miss them and went into the buying process assuming a decent seat would cost me in the neighborhood of $500. I needed two because I can't go without my Queen, and well, you do the math on what I was willing to shell out.

