Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
sfstandard.com
Salesforce Loses Yet Another Executive: Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield
Stewart Butterfield, the CEO and co-founder of the now-ubiquitous workplace chat tool Slack is leaving Salesforce in January, the company confirmed to The Standard. His replacement as Slack CEO will be Lidiane Jones, who is currently serving as the executive vice president and general manager of digital experiences clouds at Salesforce. The news was first reported by Insider.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼
There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
This 31-Year-Old Investor Nearly Quadrupled His Multifamily Housing Empire From California to Texas in Just 3 Years
Sean Kia has built a $7.5 billion multifamily empire in the Sun Belt. Here's how he did it.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Companies planning to end working from home, but workers say they will quit
New insights from LinkedIn reveal a growing disconnect between what employees want and what employers are offering when it comes to remote working. At least 3 in 10 companies are planning to send their employees currently working from home back to the office due to “productivity paranoia”. As...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system
LONDON — (AP) — Facebook parent Meta's quasi-independent oversight board said Tuesday that an internal system that exempted high-profile users, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, from some or all of its content moderation rules needs a major overhaul. The report by the Oversight Board, which was more...
EY sees other Big Four firms mirroring its proposed split
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Splitting EY into separate accounting and consultancy businesses will help pay rising technology bills and "inevitably" be copied by rival "Big Four" firms, a top EY official told a Reuters Breakingviews podcast.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
Evaxion, ExpreS2ion Ink Research Pact For Cytomegalovirus Vaccine Candidate
Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX has signed a Vaccine Discovery Collaboration Agreement with ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB for the joint development of a novel cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate. During the discovery phase of the collaboration, Evaxion will use its proprietary AI platform, RAVEN, to design a next-generation vaccine candidate that elicits...
The City Where Investors Stopped Buying Houses
The residential real estate market posted two of its best years in decades in a period that began to end in the third quarter. Fueled by Americans who became free of working from offices and could move, and mortgage rates below 3%, demand for homes drove prices in many markets up by over 20% year […]
World
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
teslarati.com
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
World
Mass Bay Area tech layoffs thrust thousands of H-1B visa holders into frantic job hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of San Francisco Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
Comments / 2