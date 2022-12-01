Read full article on original website
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
WANE-TV
Cold weather tips for pet owners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it’s time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather. While most aspects of pet care remain the same, no matter the temperature, there are some extra things you need to do and some that you should avoid.
Pet of the week: Pixie
Meet Pixie! She's an adorable eight-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix looking for her forever home just in time for the holidays.
How Do Pets In Your Bed Affect Your Sleep?
A large number of people in America sleep with their pets in their beds. Sometimes, they feel like they are a part of the family and deserve a spot on the bed. Other times, they simply cannot get their pets to get out of their bed.
Phys.org
Ignore those puppy-dog eyes: Feeding dogs healthy treats during the holidays
Some dogs enjoy the spoils of begging for food; they might even swipe something off of a plate or the table when they think no one is watching. Yet these scraps aren't always healthy for dogs and can create health issues over time. Because of this, Dr. Katie Tolbert, a...
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
RSPCA ‘begging’ people not to dump their pets this winter
An animal welfare charity said it is “begging” people not to dump their pets amid rising concerns about neglect and abandonment.The RSPCA said it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.The charity said it is working hard to keep pets in loving homes this Christmas by providing support to those struggling.It is appealing to people who are in a position to donate to join the Christmas Rescue at a time when the charity says “any contribution could make...
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Petco is offering pet and people pajamas for the holidays
The holidays are here and for many of us pictures are a big part of the celebration. And at Petco, they are making sure our pets can get in on the fun. What better way to get in on the fun than with matching apparel for the entire family? After walking through Petco on December 1, we came across the display of all the family pajamas for people and pets!
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
Dogs Trust reports big rise in number of people trying to rehome their pets
The number of pet owners attempting to rehome their dogs has risen sharply this year, according to figures from the Dogs Trust, with shelters facing long waiting lists and many setting up pet food banks. Between 1 January and 31 October, the animal charity received 42,000 inquiries from dog owners...
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
rsvplive.ie
A vet shares the most common mistakes owners make when buying a dog bed
We can take ages picking out a new bed or a mattress for ourselves, ensuring that it's the right one for us. However, we often don't give our dog's bed the same amount of thought. But we really should, because if our dog isn't in a comfortable bed it can...
Noodle the TikTok "Bones or No Bones" Dog Dies at 14
Watch: 2022 National Dog Show: Meet This Year's BEST IN SHOW. Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano. In a tearful update posted to his TikTok...
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
10 cat sleeping positions and what your cat's favorite snoozing pose means, according to vets
Does your cat sleep in a loaf, faceplanted on the bed, or sprawled every which way? Here's why they might prefer these odd positions.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
‘For some it’s feed your kids or your dog’: Britons turn to pet food banks
Blue Cross pet food bank in Grimsby is facing growing demand as people struggle to afford to feed their animals
