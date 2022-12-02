Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Ending Homelessness in San Francisco (The Presidio)
An evening dedicated to understanding the causes of homelessness in San Francisco and discussing solutions to an issue that touches us all. You’re invited to join us for the opening of our speaker series at House of Web3, focused on solving San Francisco’s most pressing problems. Our first event is focused on the issue of ending homelessness in San Franciso. A deep and complex issue that touches everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area.
funcheap.com
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
funcheap.com
San Jose’s Happy Hollow Zoo Welcomes Rare, Endangered Chacoan Peccaries
The Hollow Park and Zoo has welcomed four new snorting members to its zoo family — the pig-like endangered Chacoan peccaries. The bristle-haired, tough-snouted animals from South America have moved into a newly renovated and expanded habitat funded by the zoo’s nonprofit foundation, zoo officials said last week.
funcheap.com
Epic Final Concert of 2022 w/ San Francisco Philharmonic (Herbst Theatre)
Don’t miss an amazing orchestral performance conducted by Jessica Bejarano, who was featured on Broke Ass Stuart’s website and a rising star in the classical music world. RSVP for limited free tickets available exclusively for Funcheap! – Use Secret Code FCPHIL8765 to unlock tickets – only book if you are 100%. No shows are bad.
funcheap.com
Bank of America’s “Museums On Us” Free Museum Weekend (April 2023)
Holders of Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or U. S. Trust cardholders (credit cards and debit cards) get free admission to eight Bay Area museums, two Sacramento museums and to more than 225 cultural institutions nationwide, for the first full weekend each month including the de Young, Legion of Honor and Oakland Museum of California.
funcheap.com
SF’s 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market at Winchester Mystery House (2022)
SF’s 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market at Winchester Mystery House (2022) You’re invited to our 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market hosted at the famous & mysterious Winchester Mystery House!. Curious but never been? Now you have two reasons to visit. Nobody does Christmas, the...
funcheap.com
BART Approves 30 Min. Grace Period for Trips That Start/End at Same Station
BART’s governing board voted unanimously Thursday to grant a short-term grace period for the system’s fare for trips that begin and end at the same station. The $6.40 “excursion fare” has been part of BART’s fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination. The fare is charged regardless of whether a person rides a BART train or enters and exits a BART station within a short period of time.
funcheap.com
BART’s Future Looks Bleak Unless It Receives More Public Funding
Cutting BART service enough to shore up its projected nine-figure annual deficits in the coming years would result in a “death spiral” for the transit agency, officials said Thursday. BART planning officials prepared a five-year financial outlook at the behest of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the regional transit coordination agency, to estimate how three levels of post-pandemic ridership recovery would affect service.
