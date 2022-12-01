111: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”), a leading privately held merchant bank, today announced that affiliates of ZCG have acquired Universal Marine Medical Supply International (“Unimed” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of pharmaceutical and medical solutions to the maritime industry, serving both commercial and cruise end markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005652/en/ Unimed provides a wide range of mission-critical medical and clinical supplies, including oxygen, surgery equipment, vaccines and pharmaceutical products, in addition to services such as oversight of procurement and replenishment, compliance audit and advisory, and clinical facilities management. The Company currently serves approximately 10,000 ships per year from 10 worldwide offices and access to over 2,000 ports, making Unimed the largest and most knowledgeable global operator within a highly fragmented sector of the maritime services industry.
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Rent. ( www.rent.com ), a Redfin company and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced a strategic alliance with reputation experience management category leader, Reputation. With this new strategic alliance, Reputation will power the RentRep. sentiment dashboard, enabling clients to monitor and manage their online reputation and social presence from one easy-to-use application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005029/en/ Rent. announces strategic alliance with Reputation (Graphic: Rent.)
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- RCM Technology Group (“RCM”), is thrilled to announce it has selected KRM22 as its risk technology partner. RCM, based in Chicago, provides Risk Management and Margin Analytics to the exchange traded futures and commodity markets. The RCM risk team has decades of relevant experience in providing risk management services to the markets it serves. Through its technology partnership with KRM22, RCM will enhance its risk management service offerings to clients by expanding its deployment of KRM22’s risk technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005559/en/ KRM22 is a leading supplier of risk management technology solutions. Their Global Risk Platform provides solutions that solve the market, compliance, operations, and technology risk challenges facing financial and commodity market participants.
GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon begin taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) at its intermodal operations in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005701/en/ The first of Schneider’s first battery-electric trucks, fresh off the line at Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) factory in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
BOCA RATON, Fla. & MELBOURNE, Australia & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) and IFM Investors today announced they have completed their previously announced transaction in which funds affiliated with the investment management platform of DigitalBridge and an affiliate of IFM Investors acquired all outstanding common shares of Switch, Inc. (“Switch”) for $34.25 per share in cash, or approximately $11 billion, including the repayment of outstanding debt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005869/en/ “We are excited to embark on the next chapter of Switch’s evolution in partnership with DigitalBridge and IFM Investors, two leading digital infrastructure investment firms,” said Rob Roy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Switch. “With their strategic expertise and financial resources, Switch is ideally positioned to meet growing customer demand for the world’s most advanced and environmentally sustainable data center infrastructure.”
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Global automotive leader Hyundai showcased at its recent Open Innovation Lounge a new concept for a gesture-controlled door handle enabled by Somalytics Inc. ’s SomaCap, a new type of capacitive sensor that allows consumer product manufacturers and developers to advance the human experience with the Internet of Things. The SomaCap sensors, made of carbon nanotube-infused paper, can “feel” human presence at up to 200 millimeters, making them a valuable embedded technology for companies such as Hyundai working to improve customer experiences with products through more natural and intuitive human-machine interactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005755/en/ The Somalytics SomaControl™️ Door Handle was showcased recently at the Hyundai Open Innovation Lounge as a prototype of future gesture-controlled door handles. Developed with Hyundai partner SL, the car handle is enabled with Somalytics’ groundbreaking new capacitive sensor technology SomaCap™️, which allows users to open and close the door with simple left-right hand gestures. (Photo: Business Wire)
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Ledger, the world leader in critical digital asset security, has teamed up with Tony Fadell, builder of the iPod 1, to bring clarity and confidence to owning digital value. Ledger Stax™ is a usable way for you to take control of cryptocurrency and digital collectibles. It’s built on uncompromisingly secure architecture, and introduces a unique form designed for unprecedented accessibility and interactivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005695/en/ Ledger Stax has a new E Ink 2 display, which covers the front and curves around the spine—you can view complete transaction details at a glance. E Ink is always viewable: your favorite art appears on the Ledger Stax screen, even when it is off. It also provides unmatched energy efficiency, so the battery can last for weeks or even months on one battery charge.
OSLO, Norway & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is expanding its world-leading portfolio of potential variant-proof coronavirus vaccines in a deal with VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) to advance the development of multivalent coronavirus shots that could be deployed against COVID-19 as well as a future ‘Coronavirus X’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005302/en/ The candidate vaccines will be developed using VBI’s proprietary enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology platform and aim to provide broad and durable protection against multiple variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, as well as against other coronaviruses – both known and as-yet unknown – that harbour pandemic potential.
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Cosette”) began shipping Griseofulvin Oral Suspension, 125 mg/5 mL (0713-0850-04) into all channels in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005200/en/ Apurva Saraf, President and CEO, Coesette Pharmaceuticals. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it is has received CE Mark approval for its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light (“ActivSight”). The CE Mark validates that ActivSight meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Regulation, allowing Activ Surgical to commercialize the enhanced imaging system across the European Union and other CE Mark required regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005143/en/ ActivSight™ Intelligent Light, an easy-to-adapt module that seamlessly attaches to today’s laparoscopic systems providing real-time, on-demand surgical insights integrated into standard monitors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced the company has installed more than 1,100 3D printing systems for metal components worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005331/en/ Desktop Metal’s portfolio now offers the widest selection of mass production 3D printing systems for the final production of metal components. Desktop Metal additive manufacturing systems currently process 30 metal alloys. An open house will be held on Jan. 25 to demonstrate the capabilities of the Production System P-50. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139 points, or 0.4%, to 33,801 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
