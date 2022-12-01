111: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $470.8 million in the period.

