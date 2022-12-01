Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coastal Carolina (9-3, Sun Belt) vs East Carolina (7-5, AAC), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama. TOP PLAYERS Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He returned for the league title game after missing two straight games with a foot injury.
Coastal Carolina Announces Deal With New Football Coach
This will be his first collegiate head coaching job.
WMBF
UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - UConn and Marshall will clash in the third edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl later this month at Brooks Stadium. The matchup was announced Sunday along with the entire slate of bowl games scheduled to take place throughout the next several weeks. The matchup will mark the first time the teams have met since 2015.
Reports: Liberty hires Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell
Jamey Chadwell is making the move from Coastal Carolina to Liberty. According to multiple reports, Chadwell is heading to Liberty to replace Hugh Freeze. Chadwell has been the coach at Coastal for the past four seasons and the Chanticleers have won at least nine games in each of the past three years. The CCU offense under Chadwell has been one of the most fun and creative in college football.
WSAZ
It’ll be Herd vs. Huskies in Horry County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many Marshall football fans will be taking a familiar trip to see the Herd play in a bowl game this month. Newschannel 3 has confirmed that they will play the University of Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl which is on Monday December 19th. Kickoff for the game will be at 2:30 p.m. from Brooks Stadium and it’s the home of Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina targets NC State OC Tim Beck as coach, sources say
Coastal Carolina is expected to move quickly in its coaching search to replace Jamey Chadwell, with NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck the school's target, sources told ESPN.
packinsider.com
Is Tim Beck a Candidate to be the Head Coach at Coastal Carolina?
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Coastal Carolina is bracing for the departure of head coach Jame Chadwell, and Liberty is apparently willing to offer him $4 million. According to Thamel, if Chadwell leaves Coastal, NC State Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck is a ‘top name to replace Chadwell’ in Conway, South Carolina.
theuconnblog.com
UConn football heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Marshall
UConn football received a sunny reward for its 2022 season: a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Reports of this news emerged Sunday afternoon before head coach Jim Mora officially told his team. The game will occur on Monday, December 19th, and will feature a matchup against the Marshall Thundering...
breezejmu.org
Analysis | JMU’s “Kings of the East” moniker largely ignored by Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt
When the clock hit triple zeros in the fourth quarter of JMU football’s 47-7 throttling against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, the Dukes’ celebration was already prepared. Bridgeforth Stadium’s PA announcer took little time to announce JMU as “Kings of the East.” The team was given a sign with their new title written on it, and the Marching Royal Dukes serenaded the celebration with Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
live5news.com
CCU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Important Road Win at Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CCU Athletics) – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team had five players to score in double digits as the Chanticleers picked up an 86-81 road win at Winthrop University Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop Coliseum. It was head coach Cliff Ellis’ 899 career victory.
Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) Is Coming Back. Find Details Here!
Since 2015, the CCMF of Carolina Country Music Fest has brought some of the hottest and most popular country artists to perform at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – within the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place – every June of the year. It runs from Friday through Sunday. The...
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
