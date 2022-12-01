CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front will remain stalled nearby through Tuesday before lifting north as a warm front, drying us out and warming us up for the middle of the week. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with the chance of showers increasing by the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be cooler in the mid 60s. The shower chance will continue overnight before waning tomorrow morning. We expect a drier, and sunnier, day on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

8 HOURS AGO