Read full article on original website
Related
midmajormadness.com
The College of Charleston Cougars Will Soon Take Over Mid-Major Basketball
It’s not easy to captivate a whole city with college basketball during football season. In the low country of South Carolina though, Pat Kelsey has done it with the College of Charleston. The Cougars (7-1) are the talk of the college basketball world when they beat five teams who...
live5news.com
Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
Dutch Fork runs away from Fort Dorchester for South Carolina 5-A title
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes were clicking on all cylinders in their 47-10 dominant victory over the Fort Dorchester Patriots, Saturday, capturing the school's sixth South Carolina AAAAA state championship in the last seven years. Running back Jarvis Green led the way for ...
live5news.com
Shooting woes lead CSU to road setback at USF
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Harris’ 15 points helped South Florida defeat Charleston Southern 79-59 on Friday night. Harris shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (3-6). Russel Tchewa added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamir Chaplin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
Twice as nice: Scott Central wins back-to-back Class 2A titles with 42-12 blowout win over Charleston
HATTIESBURG — With all the offensive talent defending 2A champion Scott Central had coming back, everyone anticipated some fireworks in Saturday's title game. Somehow, the Rebels exceeded those expectations. Behind another stellar performance from quarterback Quez Goss, Scott Central raced past ...
live5news.com
‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican leaders at the state and federal levels descended on Mount Pleasant Monday to celebrate the completion of the Port of Charleston’s $600 million deepening project. State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin called it a truly historical moment...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area
Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
live5news.com
Evening Showers... Nigh time Fog!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front will remain stalled nearby through Tuesday before lifting north as a warm front, drying us out and warming us up for the middle of the week. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with the chance of showers increasing by the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be cooler in the mid 60s. The shower chance will continue overnight before waning tomorrow morning. We expect a drier, and sunnier, day on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
live5news.com
Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
live5news.com
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
This Is The Best Pie In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
live5news.com
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
citadel.edu
Nearly 80% of cadets receive one of their top three choices for branch assignments for the Army
More than 60 cadets at The Citadel now know which branch of the Army they will join after graduation as they approach the halfway point of their senior year. The cadets received their respective branch assignments during a Nov. 30 ceremony in Summerall Chapel. Many cadets — nearly 80% — received one of their top three choices when it came to their branch assignment.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned fire station along Maybank Highway will cost millions more than originally planned, but the City of Charleston says it’s moving forward with it. Charleston city officials said the cost estimates to build the new fire station along Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery...
Comments / 0