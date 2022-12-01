Read full article on original website
There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Women's Heart Health
For women, when you exercise might be more important for your heart health than how you exercise. Breaking a sweat in the morning gave better protection against stroke and heart attack than hitting the treadmill in the evening. Why men did not enjoy the same benefit mystifies researchers, though one...
Medical News Today
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
cohaitungchi.com
Weight Loss Medications: What Is Contrave?
Losing weight can be a frustrating and daunting task. There are different types of medications developed to help with weight loss, with most failing to accomplish the desired result. In 2014, the FDA approved Contrave as a weight loss medication for overweight or obese adults. However, before discussing Contrave for weight loss, it is vital to understand why losing weight is essential.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
How Seniors Can Improve Balance and Stay Active
(BPT) - As leaves change color and cooler temperatures make outdoor walking more appealing, many seniors are enjoying this free and easy form of exercise. Global studies have shown many positive effects of walking on overall health and well-being. In a 2019 study of older women, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that taking just 4,400 steps a day were significantly associated with lower risk of death compared with taking 2,700 steps a day.
Losing Weight while Counting Macros By Whitney Vaughan
Often times people wonder how quickly they can lose weight while counting macros. Macros isn’t a fad diet that will help you shed 20 pounds in six weeks. In fact, it’s not a fad diet at all. It’s a lifestyle change that will help you learn to look at foods as either a protein, fat or carb. Macros will help you learn to balance your meals and keep them well rounded. They will help you learn to have a healthy relationship with food because it doesn’t require you to eliminate certain food groups altogether.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Help Your Kids With Sport Injuries: A Helpful Guide
Sports are a huge part of American culture. From little league to the pros, people of all ages love to compete and watch athletes perform at the highest level. And while sports can be a great way to stay healthy and have fun, they also come with the risk of injuries. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “more than three million children under age 18 are treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments each year for sports- and recreation-related injuries.”
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight With PCOS: A Doctor Explains
Between 4 and 20% of reproductive-age women have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Patients with PCOS often find it’s much harder to lose weight than it is for those without PCOS—and much easier to gain weight unintentionally. If you have PCOS and are trying to lose weight, you may feel frustrated that you’re doing everything “right” while the scale isn’t budging.
ahchealthenews.com
Is your age group most susceptible to weight gain?
Despite the adage that your metabolism slows as you get older, a new study from the Journal of Obesity found that American adults gain the most weight earlier in life: in young adulthood, from their mid-20s to mid-30s. Since young adults are typically thought of as more active and fit,...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
infomeddnews.com
Health Benefits To Losing Weight Overtime
Taking care of your body can mean different things to different people. But there are some general rules that people try to follow. Maintaining a healthy weight and eating right is one of the biggest, and it can really help improve your overall health. Losing weight isn’t always easy though, so you might have to take a look at the best weight loss programs to help you on your journey. So, keep reading and discover the brilliant health benefits that losing weight overtime can give you.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Rowing?
Over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed growing crowds around your gym’s rowing machines at one point or another. Long and low, they’re usually stashed along a wall or in a corner. And while they used to collect dust, they’re seeing plenty of action now.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Maintain a Healthy Body as You Age
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/how-to-maintain-a-healthy-body-as-you-age/. As we get older, our bodies won’t be shy to know about it. But is freaking out about every new wrinkle really the best way to face aging?. The truth is, aging gracefully isn’t about trying to look younger. It’s about having the mental and...
HealthCentral.com
Dream Big: Namaste Your Way to Better Mobility With Our #ChronicYogi
Follow our four-week plan to improve your balance and flexibility and help ease joint pain. Achy back? Stiff joints? You’re not alone. One in four U.S. adults report severe joint pain from arthritis, and nearly half of all adults with arthritis say this pain is persistent, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Maybe you’ve brushed these symptoms off as a normal part of aging that can’t be managed, but experts warn that simply doing nothing can lead to health risks down the road.
