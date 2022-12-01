ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud Swim and Dive Impress at Rochester Invite

Rochester, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team set multiple school records and won several events at the Rochester Invite. The Huskies hosted a 10-team, three-day meet at the Rochester-Olmstead County Recreation Center Natatorium. The SCSU women's team finished second, only falling to Nebraska Omaha, scoring 1625.5 points. While the men's team won the meet, scoring 1955.5 points.
scsuhuskies.com

No. 1 Huskies go 3-0 at Chadron State Duals

CHADRON, Neb. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a dominant 3-0 start to their 2022-23 dual season at the Chadron State Duals on Sunday, dropping No. 16 Western Colorado 29-6 before steamrolling (RV) Chadron State 40-7 and earning a 26-16 win over San Francisco State. The Huskies...
scsuhuskies.com

No. 1 SCSU opens dual season with Chadron State Duals

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins their dual season with three matches at the Chadron State Duals in Chadron, Nebraska on Sunday. The Huskies wrestle No. 16 Western Colorado at 10:00 a.m. CT, (RV) Chadron State at 1:00 p.m. CT and San Francisco State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at the Chicoine Center.
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Knocks Down Golden Eagles

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is on a four game winning streak since the 2018-19 season. The Huskies knock down the Golden Eagles 81-67 for their second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) win in a row. Matthew Willert led the Huskies in scoring with 23 points.
scsuhuskies.com

Hymlárová’s hat trick helps (RV) Huskies sweep St. Thomas 6-3

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey senior forward Klára Hymlárová delivered her first collegiate hat trick to lead the Huskies to a weekend and season series sweep of St. Thomas, 6-3 at the St. Thomas Ice Arena on Saturday evening. With six...
scsuhuskies.com

Okabe Nets Natural Hat Trick, No. 3 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Sweeps North Dakota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Different night, same story, as No. 3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (13-3-0, 6-2-0 NCHC) fell behind but bounced back and scored six unanswered goals to defeat North Dakota (6-8-3, 2-4-1 NCHC), 6-3, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) played the hero card on the night, as he recorded his second career hat trick and first career natural hat trick, netting the second, third and fourth goals of the game for the Huskies.

