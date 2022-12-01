Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Swim and Dive Impress at Rochester Invite
Rochester, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team set multiple school records and won several events at the Rochester Invite. The Huskies hosted a 10-team, three-day meet at the Rochester-Olmstead County Recreation Center Natatorium. The SCSU women's team finished second, only falling to Nebraska Omaha, scoring 1625.5 points. While the men's team won the meet, scoring 1955.5 points.
No. 1 Huskies go 3-0 at Chadron State Duals
CHADRON, Neb. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a dominant 3-0 start to their 2022-23 dual season at the Chadron State Duals on Sunday, dropping No. 16 Western Colorado 29-6 before steamrolling (RV) Chadron State 40-7 and earning a 26-16 win over San Francisco State. The Huskies...
No. 1 SCSU opens dual season with Chadron State Duals
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins their dual season with three matches at the Chadron State Duals in Chadron, Nebraska on Sunday. The Huskies wrestle No. 16 Western Colorado at 10:00 a.m. CT, (RV) Chadron State at 1:00 p.m. CT and San Francisco State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at the Chicoine Center.
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Knocks Down Golden Eagles
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is on a four game winning streak since the 2018-19 season. The Huskies knock down the Golden Eagles 81-67 for their second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) win in a row. Matthew Willert led the Huskies in scoring with 23 points.
Hymlárová’s hat trick helps (RV) Huskies sweep St. Thomas 6-3
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey senior forward Klára Hymlárová delivered her first collegiate hat trick to lead the Huskies to a weekend and season series sweep of St. Thomas, 6-3 at the St. Thomas Ice Arena on Saturday evening. With six...
Okabe Nets Natural Hat Trick, No. 3 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Sweeps North Dakota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Different night, same story, as No. 3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (13-3-0, 6-2-0 NCHC) fell behind but bounced back and scored six unanswered goals to defeat North Dakota (6-8-3, 2-4-1 NCHC), 6-3, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) played the hero card on the night, as he recorded his second career hat trick and first career natural hat trick, netting the second, third and fourth goals of the game for the Huskies.
