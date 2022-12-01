ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Different night, same story, as No. 3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (13-3-0, 6-2-0 NCHC) fell behind but bounced back and scored six unanswered goals to defeat North Dakota (6-8-3, 2-4-1 NCHC), 6-3, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) played the hero card on the night, as he recorded his second career hat trick and first career natural hat trick, netting the second, third and fourth goals of the game for the Huskies.

2 DAYS AGO