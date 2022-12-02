ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clemson running back enters transfer portal

Clemson running back Kobe Pace took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is entering the transfer portal. Playing behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah and dealing with an ankle injury this season, Pace ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns on 30 attempts. In last week's ACC Championship game, he had three carries for three yards.
