Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Texas Secretary of State John Scott to step down at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — The state's top election official is stepping down. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct....
KVUE
Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports
ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Comments / 0