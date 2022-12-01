ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose

Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
kcur.org

Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Baby Jane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. She’s an affectionate, sweet, and silly dog who wants to be your best companion. She’s 71 pounds and already housebroken! She enjoys walks in the neighborhood and playtime in the backyard, but...
inkansascity.com

The Rebirth of Justus Drugstore

After closing both of their restaurants within a year of each other right before the pandemic, the James Beard-nominated chef Jonathan Justus and his business partner and wife, Camille Eklof, have announced plans to open a new version of their popular Smithville restaurant, Justus Drugstore, this time in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, by next spring. The restaurant model will be different, featuring a prix fixe, multi-course menu that moves guests through the restaurant starting with a glass of something interesting and a passed appetizer in the outdoor courtyard, through the intimate bar, lounge, and wine room complete with fireplace, until guests are finally shown to the dining room, which will have a 12-seat horseshoe-shaped marble bar with spotlights shining down on it and the kitchen situated behind it. Every seat will be a seat at the chef’s table, and the dining experience will offer the couple more control over the costs, labor, and flow needed to create a bespoke dining experience for 12 people each night. Guests will prepay online for a seat at the table, and Justus and Eklof will email instructions for what to do when they arrive. The new restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesdays through Sundays only, with Wednesday night dinners featuring a shorter four-course dinner around a theme like “1920 New Orleans” or “Spanish tapas.” The more popular weekend nights will feature up to ten to 12 courses, similar to what Justus and his wife have been hosting at their home for guests in Paradise, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com

Christmas activities found all over Northland

Holiday events are popping up all over the Northland from church performances to community tree lightings and more. Here is a listing of upcoming community activities in Clay County. Kids shopping opportunity.
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
