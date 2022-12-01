Read full article on original website
2023 access industry forecast
AI provides its annual round-up of the expectations of the access industry for the years ahead. There is a cautious approach to the coming year in the latest edition of AI‘s Access Confidence Survey, from companies in the access rental and manufacturing sectors. For a start, the Confidence Index,...
Fanatics Valued at $31 Billion as Clearlake Leads $700M Round
Fanatics has raised roughly $700 million from a series of new and existing investors in a round that values the company at $31 billion, according to someone familiar with the details. It’s the latest round of financing for the company, which is rapidly expanding its e-commerce empire into new areas like sports betting and trading cards. Fanatics was valued at $6.2 billion in a round in August 2020, and after the new vision began taking shape, new investors came in at a $27 billion value earlier this year. Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm behind the recent purchase of English soccer giant...
JLG claims leading duty cycles on new mast lifts
JLG Industries has introduced a new series of electric vertical mast lifts with a direct electric drive. Expanding the company’s vertical mast offering, the new series comprises the E18MCL and E18MML models. The electric machines are fitted with four “long-running” 6-Volt, 220 AH batteries, that JLG claims will double...
