‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
alabamanews.net
Mt. Zion Church Celebrates 67th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church held a celebration to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and a commemoration ceremony for the founding of the Montgomery Improvement Association. This part of a team up the City of Montgomery has with churches and civic organizations to host activities,...
Johnny Ford, 1st Black mayor of Tuskegee, shares millennial economic message
Johnny Ford wants to move Tuskegee, Alabama, forward economically. The 80-year-old former longtime mayor of the city and now councilman attended the National Alliance of Black Business retreat at Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18. At the retreat, Ford spoke with rolling out about his plans to continue to advance...
thecutoffnews.com
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka
Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris. PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup. Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were...
Downtown Prattville gets $37M “gin shop” revamp
Downtown Prattville’s iconic landmark, “The Gin Shop”, is getting a revamp. Say hello to The Mill, a $37M revitalization project bringing modern living spaces to a historic location. About Prattville. Did you know Prattville has a strong industrial history? It’s true. In 1839, New Englander Daniel Pratt...
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]
The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Etheridge has kept Auburn in mix for 5-stars Russaw, Smith; Freeze aims to close
Year in and year out, Madhouse Training in Montgomery, Ala. is home to some of the best high school football prospects in the state. With that, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze made a stop there on Friday, the first day college coaches can be on the road recruiting as we approach Dec. 21, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup
Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka. Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 stu…
City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville officially kicks off the Christmas season Thursday. The city of Prattville held its official tree lighting ceremony Thursday. The 30-foot Christmas tree sits in the center of downtown, which is also the backdrop for Prattville’s Christmas Parade Friday. Participants in the...
Montgomery, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite
Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff. Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite. In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over...
Alabama ‘family neighborhood’ of Flatwood mourns tornado deaths of mother, boy who loved dinosaurs
Healing and recovery have started in Flatwood one day after a tornado ripped through the north Montgomery County community, claiming the lives of a mother and son and destroying homes and vehicles, snapping trees, and covering the neighborhood with a blanket of rubble. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son, Ced...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
