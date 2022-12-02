Mr. George Major, 86, of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on December 1, 2022 at his home. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his late son, George Jr. He was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan on March 21, 1936 to the late, William and Myrtis (James) Major. He served his country proudly as a paratrooper in the United States Army. George owned property in the Atlanta area since the early 70’s but moved here permanently in the 80’s after retiring from General Motors where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of the Atlanta Eagles. George had a variety of hobbies that he enjoyed including; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and his love for animals. In the past he volunteered at the Elk Country Animal Shelter. Above everything, family was the most important to George and he valued the time he was able to spend with them. He is and will be deeply missed.

9 HOURS AGO