Up North Voice
State Police to reopen post in Traverse City in early 2023
TRAVERSE CITY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that in the coming weeks it will open a full-service MSP post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse counties. The location of the post will be 218 W. Fourteenth Street, the location of the current Traverse City Detachment, which is a state-owned building.
Jaylene Marks, 84, formerly of Prudenville
Jaylene Ann Marks, age 84, of Johnstown, Colorado, formerly of Prudenville Michigan, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado, in the presence and comfort of her family. Jaylene was born December 3, 1937, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Eremia) Stockenauer. She spent most of...
Joseph Bair, 79, of Houghton Lake
Joseph Danna Bair, 79, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday December 3, 2022 at The Brook of Grayling. Joseph was born on June 22, 1943 in Houghton Lake, Michigan to Harry and Mabel (Nestell) Bair. After graduating High School, Joe pursued a Research and Development career with Baker-Perkins in Saginaw. Finishing his time there, he went back to college and obtained an Electrical Technician Certification from Delta College. Joseph was married on April 11, 1967 in Houghton Lake to Clara J. (Lewis) Bair. Upon retiring, they moved back to the Houghton Lake area to spend the rest of their days together until her passing in 2009. Joseph was a member of Houghton Lake Eagles and the Houghton Lake Moose Lodge and enjoyed hunting and fishing, making many fishing trips to Canada with his son, Anthony. Joe also enjoyed his sports, and especially the Detroit Red Wings. When he found time, Joe would also host bingo at the local senior centers, dressing up in costumes and bringing life and enjoyment to his community. Above all, Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Grants to benefit local youth
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) Youth Advisory Councils (YACs) are accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The deadline for YAC grant applications is Dec. 15. All nonprofit and government agencies serving the Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda County are invited to apply for...
Higgins welcomes consultant
HIGGINS LAKE – Hunter Mires of Roscommon is a financial consultant with SPI Financial Group, based out of Traverse City. Hunter has opened a an office at The Barn at Higgins Lake. SPI Financial Group focuses on creating a financial plan that is tailored to fit each individual client. Feel free to call or text Hunter at 231-277-2400 for any financial questions or concerns you may have.
George Major, 86, of Atlanta
Mr. George Major, 86, of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on December 1, 2022 at his home. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his late son, George Jr. He was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan on March 21, 1936 to the late, William and Myrtis (James) Major. He served his country proudly as a paratrooper in the United States Army. George owned property in the Atlanta area since the early 70’s but moved here permanently in the 80’s after retiring from General Motors where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of the Atlanta Eagles. George had a variety of hobbies that he enjoyed including; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and his love for animals. In the past he volunteered at the Elk Country Animal Shelter. Above everything, family was the most important to George and he valued the time he was able to spend with them. He is and will be deeply missed.
Virtual news conference to explain opposition to proposed Camp Grayling expansion
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Amy Trotter, Executive Director of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs will be hosting the virtual conference regarding the proposed Camp Grayling expansion Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Others in attendance will be, Jim Knight, Bear Lake Township Trustee, Joe Hemming, president of Anglers of the Au Sable, and Monty Bolis, Crawford County property owner, active in Camp Grayling Expansion local opposition organization.
